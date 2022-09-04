Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Live music, JC Fridays, Italian Festival, more in Hudson County
Hoboken’s annual Italian Festival celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, along Sinatra Drive. The festival, which generally attracts thousands of visitors, celebrates the Madonna and emulates the same festival that has been celebrated in Molfetta,...
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Parrots of Green-Wood Cemetery
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit a flock of Argentinian parrots who have made an unlikely home in a Brooklyn cemetery. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring, strange...
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
boozyburbs.com
Chinese and Soul Food Restaurant Opening This Month in Teaneck
Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
Reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose credit divine intervention for survival on 9/11
Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose rushed to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While trying to get closer to the burning towers, a friendly face stopped them in the crowd. Now, they credit this woman with saving their lives.
bestofnj.com
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth
Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
boozyburbs.com
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey
Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
theobserver.com
REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die
Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
intheknow.com
See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van
Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken NJ
Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken is another one of our beautiful playgrounds situated on the waterfront. Not only can the kids get in a fun playdate at the playground but grown ups will appreciate the stunning views of the river and the New York City skyline. Tire the little...
West New York to offer another ‘Sip and Paint on the Boulevard’
Back by popular demand, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the Board of Commissioners invite West New York residents to another Sip and Paint on the Boulevard. The event will take place on September 16 at 54th Street and Boulevard East, led by visual artist and instructor Juan Ramiro...
pethelpful.com
Man's Attempt to Rescue Koi Fish From a Vacant Mall in New York Is Going Viral
Heartbreaking footage of an abandoned koi pond has people all over the internet in tears. The video was shared by TikTok creator Greg Bashaw of Long Island, New York (@greg_bashaw) who must've been stunned when he saw what the once vibrant pond at the Sunrise Mall has since been reduced to. Fair warning, it might just make you tear up.
brickunderground.com
Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out
Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693K sold at news stand shop
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693,534 for Sunday’s lottery drawing was sold at a news stand shop in Bergen County. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers and was purchased at Leonia News & Stationery at 338 Broad Ave., New Jersey Lottery officials said. Sunday’s winning numbers were:...
