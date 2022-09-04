ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Live music, JC Fridays, Italian Festival, more in Hudson County

Hoboken’s annual Italian Festival celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, along Sinatra Drive. The festival, which generally attracts thousands of visitors, celebrates the Madonna and emulates the same festival that has been celebrated in Molfetta,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Parrots of Green-Wood Cemetery

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit a flock of Argentinian parrots who have made an unlikely home in a Brooklyn cemetery. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring, strange...
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area

When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Chinese and Soul Food Restaurant Opening This Month in Teaneck

Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
bestofnj.com

Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth

Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
KENILWORTH, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Jackie Robinson
Kate Davis
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975

The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobserver.com

REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die

Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
intheknow.com

See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van

Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jersey Family Fun

Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken NJ

Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken is another one of our beautiful playgrounds situated on the waterfront. Not only can the kids get in a fun playdate at the playground but grown ups will appreciate the stunning views of the river and the New York City skyline. Tire the little...
HOBOKEN, NJ
brickunderground.com

Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out

Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693K sold at news stand shop

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693,534 for Sunday’s lottery drawing was sold at a news stand shop in Bergen County. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers and was purchased at Leonia News & Stationery at 338 Broad Ave., New Jersey Lottery officials said. Sunday’s winning numbers were:...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

