ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Baja California#The Weather Company
AFP

Firefighters brace for mudslides as storm moves into California

Firefighters battling a growing blaze outside Los Angeles were bracing Friday for mudslides and flooding as a storm barrels into burn areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain could fall in the area around the Fairview fire, creating the risk of flash flooding and mudflows in areas where burned-out soil cannot absorb the sudden downpour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
SFGate

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy