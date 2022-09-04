Read full article on original website
Related
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific Friday while dumping rain throughout Southern California, and it's raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
NBC Los Angeles
Tropical Storm Kay Brings Rain, Flooding and Wildfire Site Risks to SoCal
Public works crews spent time overnight racing against time to protect coastal properties in Long Beach from flooding and high surf, as Tropical Storm Kay makes its way up the West Coast from Mexico and Baja California. The work aims to put berms in place and prevent the large waves...
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the SF Bay Area
The California heat wave that brought punishing temperatures to the San Francisco Bay Area is finally coming to a close.
KTLA.com
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave today, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Heat Wave Winding Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Rain, Flood Concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
Hurricane Kay to Bring Wind, Rain and End to Heat Wave in Southern California
The first hurricane to reach the coast of Southern California in a quarter century is expected to bring wind, rain and an end to the heat wave in the San Diego area. Hurricane Kay is moving north along Baja California coast and is expected to reach the Ensenada area on Friday, when it will turn to the west and lose strength.
Firefighters brace for mudslides as storm moves into California
Firefighters battling a growing blaze outside Los Angeles were bracing Friday for mudslides and flooding as a storm barrels into burn areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain could fall in the area around the Fairview fire, creating the risk of flash flooding and mudflows in areas where burned-out soil cannot absorb the sudden downpour.
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters 9th Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state's power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
calmatters.network
Baja California hurricane could bring rain, thunderstorms—and slightly cooler temperatures
Hurricane Kay, which is now circulating west of Cabo San Lucas in Baja California, will move north and is expected to dissipate near Ensenada early Saturday, according to the most recent weather models. As the system drifts into the waters southwest of San Diego, the cooler moisture from the storm...
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
The Weather Channel
California Wildfire Numbers Are Lower Than Last Year – Here's Why
About 425 square miles have burned so far this year. Moist weather helped tamp down early fire risk. The season is just now kicking into high gear. About 425 square miles of land have burned in California wildfires so far this year. That compares to more than 3,600 square miles...
Hurricane Kay quickly approaching California
Hurricane Kay is quickly approaching California, potentially bringing heavy rain and cooler temperatures. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Comments / 4