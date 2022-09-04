Read full article on original website
William Moore
3d ago
As a former crew member of Connie number 3, I am so happy this is happening. She's gone back to her roots as a frigate and she continues to honor that new constellation in the heavens I see everytime I look out my window. Sierra Hotel!
