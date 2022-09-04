Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goodmorninggloucester.com
Essex Shipbuilding Museum
ESSEX — The Smithsonian Museum’s traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” comes to Essex this weekend, and the Smithsonian has announced additional programing to coincide the event. “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” will be on view this Saturday, Sept. 10, through Oct. 22 at the...
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
hot969boston.com
This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!
How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music
(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering"more than 40food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!
(SOMERVILLE, MA) You're invited to "a garden celebration for fairies and their friends: build a fairyhouse, create a fairywand, listen to a fairystory, and search the garden for signs of fairies." Hosted by The Somerville Community Growing Center, the event is free to attend although "donations are encouraged to support the Growing Center and future Gatherings of Fairies."
goodmorninggloucester.com
Anna & James Eves “Cape Ann Sea Salt” Startup Named In Bloomberg Article
Sooooo very proud of my dear friend Aniko, whose new business was chosen to represent our great state of Massachusetts. And James, her husband, who brings in the water for Cape Ann Sea Salt! Whoot!. In March 2020, Anna Baglaneas-Eves and her husband, James Eves, launched a pandemic-proof venture: solar-powered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares
MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
Storrowed: Local toy company makes Christmas ornament out of moving truck mishap
Pumpkin spice. Red and gold leaves. A moving truck with the top sheared off. A local New England toy company is offering the chance to have one of the hallmarks of Fall live on the branches of your Christmas tree this holiday season. Wicked Joyful has developed a Christmas ornament...
tewksburycarnation.org
Get Your Tickets Now for Murder Mystery 1920’s Dinner Party
The Tewksbury Senior Center and the Murder Mystery Co. are teaming up to present a 1920’s themed dinner party on Friday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. But, there’s a bit of a twist: Someone’s gonna die. Bring your best sleuthing skills, because it’ll be up...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, Sunday September 11, 2022
Come on down to Lexington Avenue Magnolia, Gloucester, MA for another great Farmers Market. Hope to see you there and thanking for shopping local.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England
Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
NECN
Seasonal Businesses Near Hampton Beach Reflect on Challenging Summer
Seasonal businesses are finally getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic halted operations, but they still had other challenges this summer, from finding employees to dealing with supply chain issues. The weather cleared out Hampton Beach early this Labor Day but it did not dampen the summer feeling. "We...
goodmorninggloucester.com
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
YourArlington
An unexpected proposal ... and after that, McDonald's
Let's hazard a guess: Most couples thinking about a venue to pop the question do not consider McDonald's. Cherag Selhi bucked the trend. The Arlington High School grad who grew up in East Arlington has also grown up at the fast-food restaurant chain. Now the operator of five Boston-area McDonald's, he told YourArlington what drew him to find romance in french fries.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
NECN
Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet
It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
Comments / 0