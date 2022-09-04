Read full article on original website
Related
4 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to North Carolina, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
kiss951.com
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast
There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina
Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
MAP: When are North Carolina’s fall colors expected to peak this year?
We're getting close to the start of the fall season!
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina City Ranks In Top Ten For Worst Dental Habits
A new survey by Wake Up Sleepy Head reveals that 10 percent of people don’t brush their teeth before bed. Gross! One North Carolina town is among the worst in the nation. Come on Raleigh! The biggest procrastinators by city is named and yes, Raleigh came in 6th. Here are the top ten cities that put off going to the dentist the most.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals
(WGHP) — Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina. A report released Wednesday revealed thousands of names on a registry belonging to far-right extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. Hundreds of the people who appear on this register are law enforcement, elected officials and […]
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America
There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
outerbanksvoice.com
Hurricane Earl brings red flags to OBX beaches
The National Weather Service (NWS) at Newport/Morehead City reports on the impact on the Outer Banks from Hurricane Earl. That includes High rip current risk on Sept. 7 for all area beaches from Ocracoke to Duck. Here is the NWS information. “As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the western...
WXII 12
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
scoopcharlotte.com
Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022
It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
Comments / 0