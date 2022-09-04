ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

NEW TEACHERS AT HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Highland Elementary School. JACLYN HUBBARD. Jaclyn Hubbard...
CROOKSTON, MN
NEW TEACHERS AT THE CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL

The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Crookston High School. MARCELO CAMPOVERDE. Marcelo Campoverde...
CROOKSTON, MN
Authorities identify Grand Forks residents killed in Minnesota crash

(Crookston, MN) -- Authorities are identifying two Grand Forks residents who were killed in a Crookston, Minnesota crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Antoinette Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Bradley were killed in a collision with a tree Friday on Highway 2 near South Road. It is unclear if alcohol...
CROOKSTON, MN
Some Grand Forks Schools closing early because of heat

(Grand Forks, ND) -- High temperatures are leading some Grand Forks schools to dismiss early. Lewis and Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at noon Tuesday. Lunch will be served prior to dismissal. ENCORE and all elementary and middle school intramural and athletic activities are canceled.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Two injured in 2-vehicle crash near Aneta

ANETA, ND (KXNET) — Two people were hurt Monday afternoon is a two-vehicle crash near Aneta in northeast North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup towing a dump trailer was heading south on Highway 32 when a car traveling east on Highway 15 crossed into the intersection of the two roads […]
ANETA, ND
Business News: GF home sales…Macy’s building & recalls

America’s employers added 315,000 jobs in August. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. The increase in jobs was reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Altru marks new hospital milestone

A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
GRAND FORKS, ND
2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
LARIMORE, ND
Fatal crash on Highway 2 near Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man...
CROOKSTON, MN
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Two GF residents killed in crash

Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
GRAND FORKS, ND
75 Units of Alleged Fentanyl Sold in TRF

Two people face charges after an alleged 75 dosage units of Fentynal were sold late last month in Thief River Falls. Nichole Ranae Beito, 31, and Marc Gorman Beito, 36, of Moorhead face several charges following their arrest August 29th at 1755 US Highway 59 South in Thief River Falls.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest. Bradley James Erickson, 46, of Climax, for Criminal Vehicular Homicide. Demetrius Lee Griffin, 53, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Renato Antonio Diaz Jr., 40, no address provided, for Public Nuisance. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following...
CROOKSTON, MN

