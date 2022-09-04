Food carts destroyed by fire in North Portland

No cause announced for damage to two carts on North Vancouver Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Fire destroyed two food carts in North Portland on Sunday afternoon.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue on Sept. 4 destroyed Monkey Thai Street Food and Pepe Chile's Taqueria. No one was hurt.

Investigators said it may take some time to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

This fire comes about a week after an explosion destroyed a food cart in downtown Portland. Officials believe the cause of that explosion was propane-related.

The force of that blast damaged multiple nearby food trucks, shattered windows on buildings across the street and scattered debris throughout the block of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

