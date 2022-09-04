Read full article on original website
Related
Six Penguins With Most to Prove This Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins need some big names to step up in 2022-2023.
ESPN announces broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NHL season
The details are out for the second year of ESPN’s NHL coverage, with more than 100 exclusive games across their affiliated networks and more than 1,000 available online through ESPN+. The broadcast season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the New York Rangers, before a Pacific Division battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
markerzone.com
THE NHL'S FIRST SWEATER ADVERTISEMENTS HAVE BEEN REVEALED
The NHL has been transparent about its need to discover new ways of generating revenue, and not every decision has been well-received. For example, the NHL basically sold its divisions to sponsors, which is not an egregious decision, but it was a corny decision. Next came helmet ads, which weren't so terrible. Got to do what you got to do.
markerzone.com
TURNER SPORTS ANNOUNCES NHL ON TNT SCHEDULE
Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
markerzone.com
RANGERS FAN WHO SUCKER PUNCHED LIGHTNING FAN DURING PLAYOFFS PLEADS GUILTY
While there was plenty of good hockey that took place in the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers, the main thing many fans remember from it was an infamous sucker punch between two fans. After a 3-1 Lightning victory back on June 9 at...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
The Detroit Red Wings have had a big offseason but still have over $8 million of cap space with all of their restricted free agents (RFA) signed. Therefore, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to add to his roster with ease. He should therefore consider making a late-summer move to help strengthen the team’s roster. One team he should do business with is the Philadelphia Flyers, and these three players stand out as prime trade targets worth pursuing.
Nils Lundkvist trade tops New York Rangers storylines as training camp approaches
Labor Day has passed and the anticipation of New York Rangers hockey is starting to build as the rookie camp is just a week away. That will end with the Rangers rookies take on the Philadelphia Flyers rookies in a back-to-back set on September 16 and 17. Once complete, that will springboard in the big club’s training camp (official dates to be announced).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Penguins to Appear on National Television 15 Times in 2022-23
The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports. The Penguins will take part in 15 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Tuesday, November 1 with an 8:00 PM tilt against the Boston Bruins on ESPN and ESPN+ at PPG Paints Arena.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS CLOSING IN ON MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH JAKE ALLEN
Kevin Weekes sent a series of cryptic tweets, suggesting some sort of transaction was afoot with the Canadiens, tweeting first a photo of the Montreal skyline followed by a photo from behind the home net at the Bell Centre. The news he was teasing is that the Habs are closing...
NHL
Stars to appear 13 times on NHL national broadcast schedule
Dallas will play five times on TNT, three times on ABC, twice on ESPN and three times exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Dallas Stars will be on national TV and streaming 13 times on...
Penguins announce training-camp roster
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins became one of the first NHL teams to announce their 2022-23 training-camp roster. A total of 57 players will attend Pittsburgh’s camp, made up of 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goalies. As always, it will be a long process to cut down the roster throughout the length of camp and preseason to get to their final 23-player opening night roster.
NHL
Nathan MacKinnon's Day with the Stanley Cup
Out on a compact wooden dock near the water's edge of a modest lake - which meets the backyard of the MacKinnon household - firmly sat the Stanley Cup. The iconic trophy glistened - almost blindingly so - against the early light of the quiet Saturday morning in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia on Aug. 20.
markerzone.com
SENATORS IMPROVEMENT RESULTS IN UPTICK FOR SEASON TICKET SALES
Most would be in agreeance that there is no team in the NHL that has improved over the course of the offseason more so than the Ottawa Senators. With additions such as Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot, they should be able to compete for a playoff spot this season in what is a very good Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
One for the Ages: Kent Nilsson’s 1980-81 NHL Season
In 2021-22, the Calgary Flames had their second-best season in franchise history. The team collected 50 wins and 111 points, coming in behind the 1988-89 team, which earned 54 wins and 117 points. Former All-Star Johnny Gaudreau was the spark plug for the offense, producing a career-best 115 points thanks to 40 goals and 75 points. Despite his best efforts, he came up short in his chase for the franchise points record (131) held by Swedish-born Kent Nilsson. During the Flames’ inaugural season in Calgary (1980-81), Nilsson pieced together the most remarkable season of anyone in franchise history.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Training Camp opens in two weeks, and more
Although the New York Rangers have made no official announcement, USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano reports that training camp is expected to officially open on September 21. No word yet regarding when rookie camp opens, but it should likely be next week since the Rangers rookies will take on the Flyers rookies in a two game set.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA RE-SIGNS ERIK BRÄNNSTRÖM TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Ottawa Senators announced today they have signed D Erik Brännström to a one-year deal worth $900,000. Brännström was drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and later acquired by the Senators in the Mark Stone trade. He has appeared in 116 games over four seasons, totaling 31 points. Big things were expected out of Brännström that haven't formulated just yet. In '21-22, he sported a -17 rating, and he failed to score a goal in 53 games. It is safe to say, Ottawa wants more from him.
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL SET TO MAKE FINAL DECISION ON CAREY PRICE AFTER SIGNING DACH
The Montreal Canadiens earlier locked up C Kirby Dach to a contract extension, and they subsequently put themselves $10.2 million over the NHL's salary cap, the most expensive payroll in the league. Their entire plan is outright reliant on offing G Carey Price's hefty $10.5M from their books. Price is injured long-term, and the notion that his career is over grows stronger each day.
Yardbarker
Sidney Crosby Can Begin Chasing Ultimate NHL Record This Season
Heading into his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby doesn't have much left to prove. He has won almost every award and nearly achieved every accolade that one could imagine in his NHL career. However, there is still one record that could add to his legacy, the NHL all-time points list.
Comments / 0