The saga of Ivan Fedotov continues. The 25-year-old goalie signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers back in May of this year. It would have been his first time playing pro hockey in North America. This summer, Fedotov was sent a military base in the far north of Russia after being accused of attempting to buy fake documents in order to avoid mandatory military service in his home country of Russia. Fedotov remains at that base, with a hearing on September 20th where he will ask that his service be deferred or cancelled completely. Now comes word that he's signed a new deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, despite the fact that there's been nothing official saying his contract with Philadelphia has been cancelled.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO