USA'S ABBY ROQUE CALLS OUT TEAM CANADA FOR DIVING
After falling to Team Canada 2-1 in the Women's World Hockey Championship in Denmark this past Sunday, American forward Abby Roque wasn't shy to share her displeasure with her opponents. «I think they have lots of players who dive around,» Roque told reporters postgame. «I think it's ridiculous. It's not...
IIHF RELEASES SCHEDULE FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
On Tuesday, the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, which will get underway, as usual, on December 26th before wrapping up with the gold medal game on January 5th. For those who aren't aware, the tournament was originally supposed to be held...
Depleted International Presidents Cup Team Finalized With Six Captain's Picks
With Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann among several at LIV Golf and ineligible, captain Trevor Immelman's team looks far different than it would have months ago.
GOLF・
DESPITE CONTRACT WITH FLYERS, FEDOTOV MAY BE SIGNING LONG-TERM DEAL AT HOME
The saga of Ivan Fedotov continues. The 25-year-old goalie signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers back in May of this year. It would have been his first time playing pro hockey in North America. This summer, Fedotov was sent a military base in the far north of Russia after being accused of attempting to buy fake documents in order to avoid mandatory military service in his home country of Russia. Fedotov remains at that base, with a hearing on September 20th where he will ask that his service be deferred or cancelled completely. Now comes word that he's signed a new deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, despite the fact that there's been nothing official saying his contract with Philadelphia has been cancelled.
FORMER HABS' PROSPECT DANIEL AUDETTE SCORES ABSURD GOAL IN SWISS LEAGUE (VIDEO)
A 2014 5th round pick for the Montreal Canadiens, Audette is a long shot for the NHL at 26 but a highlight like this is one way to get noticed. Audette scored 136 points in 264 AHL games, so he never really leaped off the scoresheet. Even still, what a crafty goal, against SC Bern in their own barn, no less.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
PENS' PROSPECT KIRILL TANKOV WILL MISS A LOT OF TIME AFTER HORRIBLE HIT FROM BEHIND
The prognosis for Pittsburgh Penguins' draft pick Kirill Tankov is not good. The 20-year-old was hit from behind during a game in Russia Monday and had to be stretchered off the ice. Doctors have now assessed the injury to Tankov's neck, and say he will miss around a year of action.
TURNER SPORTS ANNOUNCES NHL ON TNT SCHEDULE
Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
RED WINGS NAME UNDRAFTED FORWARD IVAN IVAN TO PROSPECT TOURNAMENT ROSTER
The Detroit Red Wings have announced their roster for the upcoming prospects tournament in Traverse City, which will get underway on Thursday, September 15th. A handful of Detroit's top prospects have been named to the roster including Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa. But there is one name that stands out, well, because of his unique name.
SHARKS LOSE ANOTHER PROSPECT TO SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
Less than a week after losing Jonathan Dahlen, who signed a five-year contract with Timra IK, the San Jose Sharks have lost another prospect to the Swedish Hockey League. On Tuesday, Vaxjo Lakers HC announced that forward Jayden Halbgewachs has agreed to terms on a contract for the 2022-23 season.
OTTAWA RE-SIGNS ERIK BRÄNNSTRÖM TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Ottawa Senators announced today they have signed D Erik Brännström to a one-year deal worth $900,000. Brännström was drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and later acquired by the Senators in the Mark Stone trade. He has appeared in 116 games over four seasons, totaling 31 points. Big things were expected out of Brännström that haven't formulated just yet. In '21-22, he sported a -17 rating, and he failed to score a goal in 53 games. It is safe to say, Ottawa wants more from him.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
THE NHL'S FIRST SWEATER ADVERTISEMENTS HAVE BEEN REVEALED
The NHL has been transparent about its need to discover new ways of generating revenue, and not every decision has been well-received. For example, the NHL basically sold its divisions to sponsors, which is not an egregious decision, but it was a corny decision. Next came helmet ads, which weren't so terrible. Got to do what you got to do.
FORMER JETS CAPTAIN SCOTT CAMPBELL PASSES AWAY AT 65
Some sad news to report on in the hockey world. Former Winnipeg Jets captain Scott Campbell has passed away at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer. Campbell began his professional hockey career in the WHA after he was drafted first overall by the Houston Areos in 1977. From there, he moved to Winnipeg for the 1978-79, helping them win the final Avco Cup before the WHA folded.
HANDFUL OF TEAMS EXPRESSING INTEREST IN JAKE VIRTANEN FOLLOWING 'NOT-GUILTY' VERDICT
Just weeks after his acquittal, Jake Virtanen is drawing interest from a handful of teams, according to Rick Dhaliwal. Virtanen was initially charged with one degree of sexual assault, but he was found not-guilty by a jury in July. During the proceedings, Virtanen was ousted from the NHL and forced...
MONTREAL SET TO MAKE FINAL DECISION ON CAREY PRICE AFTER SIGNING DACH
The Montreal Canadiens earlier locked up C Kirby Dach to a contract extension, and they subsequently put themselves $10.2 million over the NHL's salary cap, the most expensive payroll in the league. Their entire plan is outright reliant on offing G Carey Price's hefty $10.5M from their books. Price is injured long-term, and the notion that his career is over grows stronger each day.
OTTAWA SENATORS ADD TWO FRANCHISE LEGENDS TO EXECUTIVE STAFF
This has been a big day for the Ottawa Senators franchise. First, the Sens signed F Tim Stützle to a massive contract extension, and now the club is hiring franchise legends Chris Phillips and Chris Neil as club vice-presidents, per Murray Pam of FullPress:. "LeBlanc (President of Business Operations)...
WASHINGTON CAPITALS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
GOLDEN KNIGHTS PROSPECT FACES EARLY RETIREMENT DUE TO ONGOING COVID COMPLICATIONS
Mikael Hakkarainen is not necessarily a household name. Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018 in the 5th round, Hakkarainen really struggled to acclimate to professional North American hockey. Appearing in just 14 AHL and 9 ECHL games, the Finnish center simply never gained any traction. His biggest news day...
