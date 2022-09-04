DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half. The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

