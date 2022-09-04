Read full article on original website
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
Daytime paving project begins in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half. The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, September 3, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify...
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody. Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.
Two arrested in Dothan murder
Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan. An accident that happened on September 6 is still being investigated by ALEA. Cinderella's Closet makes dreams come true for women in need. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tucked in the basement of the Cochran Firm in Dothan, their mission...
Suspect out on bond when police say he killed Dothan businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect charged in the murder of a Dothan businessman was out on $60,000 bond, awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge. Mekhi Telfair is scheduled for court next month following a grand jury indictment that redacts the 2021 shooting victim’s name. Now, Telfair is...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system. According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent’s Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit -Stefanie Berry
New jobs coming to Dothan after $9 million facility investment by Gateway Tire Southeast. A major investment by Gateway Tire Southeast into expanding their Dothan facility is set to add not just more space, but also more jobs to the local market. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:39 PM UTC.
Water outage in Dothan
Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Sandi Shute Hodge gazed around a packed warehouse on Wednesday with mixed emotions. A third-generation operator of Shute Pecan Company, she is selling collectables that her mother accumulated over many years. “My mom had such a love for collecting and history,” Sandi told News 4. Beatles...
Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4. The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening. Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke...
Samson man to admit he exploited children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harley Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
Neighbor saves family from Enterprise house fire
Dothan Commission postpones controversial liquor vote. Dothan Commission postpones controversial liquor vote. City of Enterprise to name new public information manager. Tonight the council plans to appoint Emily Glasscock as the public information manager. She will manage the city's communications and IT systems -- as well as assisting with local media and public relations for city leadership.
Turnaround schools initiative: Jerry Lee Faine Elementary to receive state funding
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a list schools don’t want to land on, the “turnaround schools initiative.”. 15 Alabama elementary schools with “overwhelming” needs are getting state money to make critical adjustments. Jerry Lee Faine Elementary in Dothan is one of the 15. Several considerations...
New jobs coming to Dothan after $9 million facility investment by Gateway Tire Southeast
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major investment by Gateway Tire Southeast into expanding their Dothan facility is set to add not just more space, but also more jobs to the local market. In a press release from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, it was announced that the...
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GOTN Preview: Ariton Purple Cats vs G.W. Long Rebels
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- We preview the Purple Cats and Rebels for the Game of the Night as they battle it out in Ariton for Week 3 of Friday Night Football. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Troy University accountant program named after Enterprise business owner
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University honored a Wiregrass native on September 8 for his contribution in the world of business. The school’s accounting program will officially be named the William H. Carr School of Accountancy. Carr is a founding partner of Carr, Riggs, and Ingram CPA’s and Advisors in Enterprise.
Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That’s where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.
