ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone

What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen

With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature

Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#Smartphone#Usb#Biotechnology#Smart Phone#Ios
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best trade-in offers expected

Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Verizon may treat certain iPhone 14 buyers to a cool free perk

Verizon's 5G Get More unlimited plan subscribers benefit from a ton of free perks such as 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage, ESPN+, and either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and prospective iPhone 14 buyers can expect to get even more goodies for free. We have officially entered the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Biology
Apple Insider

AppleCare+ now allows unlimited accidental damage repairs

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has expanded itsAppleCare+ coverage, changing it to including unlimited repairs for accidental damage, instead of the previous two per year limit.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple to release major new iPhone update imminently

Apple will release its major new update for the iPhone next week, it has said.iOS 16 will arrive with users on 12 September, it announced, soon after a launch event that saw the release of a range of new products including the iPhone 14.The update was first unveiled in June, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. A month later, it launched a public beta of the software, allowing anyone to use it but with the warning that it could still include bugs.As ever, the update will be free to all owners of existing iPhones.It brings a host of new features to...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 16 RC now available to download on your iPhone

Apple rolled out the iOS 16 release candidate (RC) build on Wednesday after the iPhone 14 launch event concluded. Providing it doesn’t contain any major bugs, this will be the final version of the software that developers will receive prior to the public launch. If you’ve been keeping up...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430

Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

What Is eSIM And How Do You Use It?

Over the years, Apple has hit the headlines for declaring something obsolete and taking it away almost as often as it has for adding parts. The most famous and contentious example is the tech company's decision to drop the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. While many people disagreed with that choice and still like the option of using wired headphones with a standardized connector, the industry itself began to follow suit. Samsung, Apple's biggest rival, dropped the jack from its flagship phones a few years afterward. Apple has also been rumored to be getting rid of the charging port at some point in the future. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects the company will make the move, and it could be for waterproofing reasons or just a way to avoid being forced to use USB-C.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Apple Event 2022 LIVE: Watch the iPhone 14 launch here

Apple's 'Far Out' event is nearly live – discover the latest iPhone 14 lineup of camera phones at they are announced. After almost a year of rumors and even more hype, today Apple will unveil its new iPhone 14 line-up. Apple's 'Far Out' event takes place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT, and we'll bring you every announcement as it happens.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy