ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
LSU Reveille

Report: LSU ordered to pay PETA $73,000 for sparrow experiment lawsuit

LSU was ordered to pay the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals $73,000 in legal expenses after losing in court regarding the resistance to share public records, according to The Advocate. The 19th Judicial District Court ruled that LSU owes PETA $73,501.27 on Aug. 24 and made the announcement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

Making Strides: LSU volleyball goes 2-1 in Tiger Challenge tournament

Scores can often be deceiving. For the casual onlooker who sees the 0-3 score from LSU’s loss to No. 21 Penn State, it may be natural to assume that the Tigers were outmatched, that in their first matchup against a nationally ranked team, they fell flat. The simple conclusion might be that LSU just isn’t quite at the level of Penn State, the gold standard of college volleyball programs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Lsu#Prison#Violent Crime#Lsu Police#Lsupd
LSU Reveille

LSU Foundation leadership, recipients detail philanthropic group's contributions

Located on Nicholson Drive, a three-story building overlooks Tiger Stadium. Its outside exterior, covered with glass windows, holds within its walls financial opportunities for all LSU students. It houses the LSU Foundation. According to its website, the LSU Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides philanthropic support to LSU through...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Tailgate Checklist: Five go-to items to make the most out of LSU game days

With the first home game of the football season quickly approaching, we’ve compiled a top five list of go-to items for every tailgater to have for the big day. It’s a common omen that tailgating space on campus is first come, first serve. Though the most dedicated fans camp out in the early hours in the morning, simply being on time or a bit early for the tailgate of your choice should help you secure a decent spot. Factor in traffic in the surrounding area when determining what time you’ll leave out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU Soccer continues unbeaten run after win over Southern Mississippi

LSU Soccer continued their unbeaten run after defeating the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 3-1 at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex. LSU lined up in the 3-5-2 for this game and started well. The Tigers were generating chances and finding space to shoot early. Most of their shots were from distance which didn’t prove to be trouble for the Southern Miss goalkeeper.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy