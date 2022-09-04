Commentary: It’s too early to tell if the Huskies are good. But it’s clear they’ll be exciting this year

Read full article on original website
Washington State men's basketball looks to test itself during nonconference schedule
Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith believes his program is ready for the next step in its development. “After our postseason run last year, we feel it is important for us to take on some challenges in our nonconference schedule,” Smith said Wednesday in a school news release announcing the Cougars’ slate of games before Pac-12 Conference play tips off in January .
Big Sky notebook: Oregon still poses tall task for Eastern Washington, despite drop in rankings
Imperfect as they are at predicting any game’s outcome – especially early in the season – the week’s AP college football poll removed one potential upshot of an Eastern Washington upset this weekend in Eugene. It wouldn’t come against an indisputably ranked team. That’s because...
First look: Washington State coach Jake Dickert returns to his home state for major nonconference test at No. 18 Wisconsin. What is it? First-year Washington State coach Jake Dickert will return to his home state and the Cougars will play their most significant nonconference game in recent history when they meet 18th-ranked Wisconsin.
WSU making COVID-19 vaccines a permanent requirement in 2023
WSU is making COVID-19 vaccines a permanent requirement for admission starting in 2023. Students can still apply for religious exemptions.
Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
Crews make progress on the Prospect Fire
HARVARD, Idaho - Crews made progress on the Prospect Fire on Monday, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). The fire is burning northeast of Moscow, near Harvard, Idaho. The fire is now estimated at 250 acres and 0% containment. IDL says crews retardant drops successfully kept the northern...
Firefighter working on Prospect Fire transported to local hospital
HAVARD, Idaho - A firefighter working on the Prospect Fire northeast of Moscow has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). IDL said injuries were beyond what fireline first aid could handle. The firefighter is an employee of a contracted firefighting...
Malden continues to rebuild 2 year after the Babb Road Fire
On Labor Day in 2020 the Babb Road Fire devastated Malden and Pine City. Rebuilding is still underway, and a community restoration event will take place Sept. 11.
Pullman men arrested for robbery at gunpoint
GARFIELD, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said two Pullman men were arrested for robbery at gunpoint on Sunday. Deputies said 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were arrested as deputies investigated a report that someone in a home was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies said the two men...
