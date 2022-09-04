Read full article on original website
Louisville activists demand charges against protestors be dropped after 2020 arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the news of former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Goodlett admitting to several lies in the Breonna Taylor warrant, activists came together to make their voices heard. It's an ongoing effort for charges to be dropped against protestors who were arrested during the 2020 demonstrations...
Man accused in Memphis jogger's kidnapping now faces murder charge
Authorities are searching for a motive. The Shelby County District Attorney General described it as an "isolated attack by a stranger."
'I just knew how to help that man': Louisville high school student helps shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it came to saving a life, 16-year-old Nylaia Carter didn't think twice. "In that moment I just knew how to help that man," she said. On Aug. 31, Nylaia saw a man bleeding on the ground while driving near Chestnut Street. She said she immediately told her dad, Adam Carter, to stop the car.
Louisville police investigating fatal shooting in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Clifton neighborhood has left one man dead. Police say officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a report of shooting in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When LMPD arrived,...
Suspect sought after deadly shooting in Clifton neighborhood
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on Mellwood Avenue early Tuesday near the I-64 East ramp. He died at the hospital.
'Every minute counts when it comes to saving lives': Jeffersontown Fire says new station is all about safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown Fire and EMS broke ground on a new fire station Wednesday on Taylorsville Road, filling what the department calls a serious need. Leaders hope it will continue response times in that part of the community and create a relationship with the people the firefighters serve.
Hundreds turn out for car show honoring Louisville man killed in crash
Nathan Young, a 20-year-old motorcyclist, was killed in a recent crash. Hundreds showed up to a car show hosted by family and friends in his honor.
