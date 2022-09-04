ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

Louisville police investigating fatal shooting in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Clifton neighborhood has left one man dead. Police say officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a report of shooting in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When LMPD arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
