LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it came to saving a life, 16-year-old Nylaia Carter didn't think twice. "In that moment I just knew how to help that man," she said. On Aug. 31, Nylaia saw a man bleeding on the ground while driving near Chestnut Street. She said she immediately told her dad, Adam Carter, to stop the car.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO