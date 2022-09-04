ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Football: A look back at Ohio's 2012 upset of Penn State

Ohio will take on Penn State for the seventh time in program history Saturday, and for the seventh time in State College. The first five games all took place between 1967 and 1974 and were won by Penn State. Those games were between a pair of long-tenured coaches, Bill Hess at Ohio and Joe Paterno at Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thepostathens.com

Collegiate women’s safety: How OU fares vs. other campuses

According to College Transitions, the overall safety rank of Ohio University-Main Campus is 445th of hundreds of surveyed colleges. The University of Cincinnati-Main Campus' overall safety rank is considered less safe, at 688, while the University of Toledo's overall safety rank is 564. The overall rankings consider off-campus and on-campus safety, and the total number of colleges compile to 930, with The Ohio State University-Main Campus securing that 930th, or least safe, spot.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two

Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTN

Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
WAVERLY, OH
thepostathens.com

OU’s on-campus residents exceed capacity by 129 students

Ohio University received more than 100 student housing contracts over capacity for the 2022-23 academic year, altering future housing plans at OU. The university’s housing programmatic capacity for 2022 is 7,230 beds, but 7,359 students had housing contracts going into the Fall Semester. To extend its capacity, OU offered residential students housing at River Park Apartments.
ATHENS, OH
Metro News

Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
MASON COUNTY, WV
thepostathens.com

OUPD to offer Rape Aggression Defense course

The Ohio University Police Department will kick off a four-week Rape Aggression Defense course for OU’s female students, staff and faculty, starting Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. The free course will provide participants with information and tactics that could be useful for various types of threatening encounters against women.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Hungry Cat food truck along with other dining options returning to OU’s campus

After it’s disappearance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University’s Hungry Cat food truck is back at the top of Morton Hill. Kent Scott, associate director of auxiliary operations, said the university chose not to use the food truck during the pandemic because it is a confined space and would risk its employees.
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Golden Corral Buffet Closes Temporarily

Chillicothe – The local buffet in Chillicothe is closed and will be closed for several weekends. Golden Corral is located at 1660 North Bridge street the store says that it’s remodeling and will be closed after today for several weeks. The store’s plan is to reopen on September...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
thepostathens.com

Posties in DC Ep. 2

Hosts Hannah and Claire have only been in the city for two weeks, and the culture shock is real. Join them as they discuss the diverse population, the shocking costs and the horrible mosquitos in the nation’s capital.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

PHOTOS: Nelsonville Music Festival ’22 Day Three

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival came to a close Sunday, September 4 — the third day of the festival. The day’s lineup included Danielle Ponder, OYO, The Ophelias, and more. Check out WOUB’s Shannon Brown and Joe Timmerman’s photos of the third day of the fest below.
NELSONVILLE, OH

