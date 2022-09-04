According to College Transitions, the overall safety rank of Ohio University-Main Campus is 445th of hundreds of surveyed colleges. The University of Cincinnati-Main Campus' overall safety rank is considered less safe, at 688, while the University of Toledo's overall safety rank is 564. The overall rankings consider off-campus and on-campus safety, and the total number of colleges compile to 930, with The Ohio State University-Main Campus securing that 930th, or least safe, spot.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO