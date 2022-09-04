Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostathens.com
Football: A look back at Ohio's 2012 upset of Penn State
Ohio will take on Penn State for the seventh time in program history Saturday, and for the seventh time in State College. The first five games all took place between 1967 and 1974 and were won by Penn State. Those games were between a pair of long-tenured coaches, Bill Hess at Ohio and Joe Paterno at Penn State.
thepostathens.com
Collegiate women’s safety: How OU fares vs. other campuses
According to College Transitions, the overall safety rank of Ohio University-Main Campus is 445th of hundreds of surveyed colleges. The University of Cincinnati-Main Campus' overall safety rank is considered less safe, at 688, while the University of Toledo's overall safety rank is 564. The overall rankings consider off-campus and on-campus safety, and the total number of colleges compile to 930, with The Ohio State University-Main Campus securing that 930th, or least safe, spot.
Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two
Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
WTAP
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Someone has to hear all these hundreds of voices begging for help,” says Ohio Valley University 2019 graduate, Sydnee Shipley. “And we’re not going to be quiet until we have answers.”. Many former students have found it hard to get their official...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepostathens.com
OU’s on-campus residents exceed capacity by 129 students
Ohio University received more than 100 student housing contracts over capacity for the 2022-23 academic year, altering future housing plans at OU. The university’s housing programmatic capacity for 2022 is 7,230 beds, but 7,359 students had housing contracts going into the Fall Semester. To extend its capacity, OU offered residential students housing at River Park Apartments.
Metro News
Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
thepostathens.com
OUPD to offer Rape Aggression Defense course
The Ohio University Police Department will kick off a four-week Rape Aggression Defense course for OU’s female students, staff and faculty, starting Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. The free course will provide participants with information and tactics that could be useful for various types of threatening encounters against women.
WTAP
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wagner trial in jeopardy of public viewing after six years of investigations, proceedings
WAVERLY, Ohio — It is the largest, most expensive investigation and trial in the state’s history, and while it’s solely funded by taxpayers, the public is in jeopardy of viewing the open court proceedings of the Wagner trials. The slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family...
thepostathens.com
Hungry Cat food truck along with other dining options returning to OU’s campus
After it’s disappearance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University’s Hungry Cat food truck is back at the top of Morton Hill. Kent Scott, associate director of auxiliary operations, said the university chose not to use the food truck during the pandemic because it is a confined space and would risk its employees.
Jackson, Ohio police crack down on illegally ‘reserved’ Apple Festival parking
JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson Police Department in Ohio says they will be actively patroling the streets during the Apple Festival for illegally blocked off parking. According to JPD Chief Brett Hinsch, they often see objects blocking street parking in front of homes and businesses such as cones, chairs, ropes, recycling bins, saw horses, […]
Accident cleanup closes some lanes of Route 50 in Ritchie County
Part of Route 50 was reduced down to the slow lane only in both directions for hours Tuesday into Wednesday as crews worked to clean up after an accident involving a drilling rig that happened Tuesday evening.
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station
Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Golden Corral Buffet Closes Temporarily
Chillicothe – The local buffet in Chillicothe is closed and will be closed for several weekends. Golden Corral is located at 1660 North Bridge street the store says that it’s remodeling and will be closed after today for several weeks. The store’s plan is to reopen on September...
thepostathens.com
Posties in DC Ep. 2
Hosts Hannah and Claire have only been in the city for two weeks, and the culture shock is real. Join them as they discuss the diverse population, the shocking costs and the horrible mosquitos in the nation’s capital.
WOUB
PHOTOS: Nelsonville Music Festival ’22 Day Three
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival came to a close Sunday, September 4 — the third day of the festival. The day’s lineup included Danielle Ponder, OYO, The Ophelias, and more. Check out WOUB’s Shannon Brown and Joe Timmerman’s photos of the third day of the fest below.
Comments / 0