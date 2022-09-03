Read full article on original website
Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters of waterfowl regulations, which change the timing of season opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on September 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year,...
Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigator
Anne Sears speaks at Gov. Mike Dunleavy's June 28 news conference. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - After five months on the job, Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s investigator for missing and murdered Indigenous people with the Alaska State Troopers. When the Department of...
Alaska Department of Transportation opens application period for city transportation grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska’s tribes, cities, and boroughs will have new opportunities to build local transportation improvements with funding from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. Two programs; the Community Transportation Program, or CTP and Transportation Alternative Program, or TAP, are now open for grant applications.
EPA to decide next steps on Alaska mine project by Dec. 2
Juneau, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending until Dec. 2 the timeline to decide whether to proceed with proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The agency says this would help ensure consideration of the...
Candidates Gara, Cook host cannabis industry roundtable event
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gubernatorial candidate Les Gara, along with running mate Jessica Cook, hosted an Alaska cannabis business forum on Tuesday. The first topic Gara discussed was how federal banking laws hinder marijuana businesses. "I know Colorado has either launched an initiative, or at has least started to looking...
State’s centralized Office of Information Technology begins cloud migration
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Administration’s centralized Office of Information Technology will begin the first of two phases in migrating the state’s data systems from state servers to the cloud this month. According to a release from the Department, the migration to cloud based servers represents...
Alaska Native education programs across state awarded $35 million in federal grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 28 new three-year grants totaling $35.3 million through the Alaska Native Education program. The department said the program recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.
Health officials: Get updated COVID-19 booster, flu shot
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington's most populous county are urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster. Public Health – Seattle & King County's health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing Tuesday that even people who have had a booster shot should get all recommended doses for maximum protection.
U.S. Department of Education awards $1.2M grant to Tlingit & Haida
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is thrilled to announce a $1.2 million grant has been awarded from the United States Department of Education (DOE). On Friday, Sept. 2nd the DOE awarded 28 new grants totaling $35.3...
notn 9-7 am
A trove of documents obtained by News of the North appear to show recent settlements with former Kenai Peninsula Borough employees. This week, legislation sponsored by Rep. Matt Claman that modernizes Alaska’s marriage statutes became law. The question of whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention will be up...
Bill raising the legal age to get married in Alaska becomes law
House Bill 62 raises the legal minimum age to marry in Alaska from 14 to 16. Minors who have reached the age of 16 or 17 may only marry if the other party to the marriage is not more than three years older. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yesterday, legislation sponsored...
Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary. Most of the state’s House and Senate races now...
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race. Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November general election. Begich, in response, expressed confidence about the direction of his campaign. Palin said it...
