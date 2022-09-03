ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters of waterfowl regulations, which change the timing of season opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on September 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year,...
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Department of Transportation opens application period for city transportation grants

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska’s tribes, cities, and boroughs will have new opportunities to build local transportation improvements with funding from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. Two programs; the Community Transportation Program, or CTP and Transportation Alternative Program, or TAP, are now open for grant applications.
ALASKA STATE
EPA to decide next steps on Alaska mine project by Dec. 2

Juneau, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending until Dec. 2 the timeline to decide whether to proceed with proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The agency says this would help ensure consideration of the...
ALASKA STATE
Candidates Gara, Cook host cannabis industry roundtable event

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gubernatorial candidate Les Gara, along with running mate Jessica Cook, hosted an Alaska cannabis business forum on Tuesday. The first topic Gara discussed was how federal banking laws hinder marijuana businesses. "I know Colorado has either launched an initiative, or at has least started to looking...
ALASKA STATE
State’s centralized Office of Information Technology begins cloud migration

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Administration’s centralized Office of Information Technology will begin the first of two phases in migrating the state’s data systems from state servers to the cloud this month. According to a release from the Department, the migration to cloud based servers represents...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Native education programs across state awarded $35 million in federal grants

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 28 new three-year grants totaling $35.3 million through the Alaska Native Education program. The department said the program recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.
ALASKA STATE
Health officials: Get updated COVID-19 booster, flu shot

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington's most populous county are urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster. Public Health – Seattle & King County's health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing Tuesday that even people who have had a booster shot should get all recommended doses for maximum protection.
KING COUNTY, WA
U.S. Department of Education awards $1.2M grant to Tlingit & Haida

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is thrilled to announce a $1.2 million grant has been awarded from the United States Department of Education (DOE). On Friday, Sept. 2nd the DOE awarded 28 new grants totaling $35.3...
ALASKA STATE
notn 9-7 am

A trove of documents obtained by News of the North appear to show recent settlements with former Kenai Peninsula Borough employees. This week, legislation sponsored by Rep. Matt Claman that modernizes Alaska’s marriage statutes became law. The question of whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention will be up...
ALASKA STATE
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race. Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November general election. Begich, in response, expressed confidence about the direction of his campaign. Palin said it...
ALASKA STATE

