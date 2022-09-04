ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 35

Randy Boyd
3d ago

Families should have the choice. The government shouldn't be involved. They just don't want to lose their power. That is how the current administration deals with everything.

Reply
16
B C
3d ago

Is anyone surprised that leftist school districts will do anything they can to push their agenda of infecting kids and thwarting parents. Government schools are a public menace and parents need to get their kids out, quuckly.

Reply
20
Roger HOEF
3d ago

The purpose of the new school choice law is to FINANCIALLY STARVE & DESTROY THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, rather than improve it. This is a filthy attempt by the Far Right to cater to the Religious Fanatic Schools.

Reply(8)
11
Related
kjzz.org

As Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs says she wouldn't raise taxes and Kari Lake says she'd cut them

Democrat Katie Hobbs said Wednesday night she has no plans to raise taxes in Arizona if elected governor. It’s the first time Hobbs has staked out the position, though she acknowledged it’s hardly possible even if she wanted to — it takes a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in Arizona, an unlikely accomplishment in the narrowly-divided state Legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Choice#School Districts#K12#The Goldwater Institute#General S Office
The Center Square

Arkansas panel discusses teacher raises

(The Center Square) - The House and Senate Education Committee will begin discussing teacher salaries when they meet next month. Members of the committee have until Sept. 20 to get their ideas to co-chairs Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Bruce Cozart before the committee's October meeting. Sen. Joyce...
ARKANSAS STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

California could offer $1,000 tax incentives for car-free life for low-income residents

(The Center Square) – California could soon offer a tax incentive to certain households that do not own cars under a bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s consideration. Senate Bill 457, which passed the Legislature on the final day of session last week, would offer a $1,000 tax credit per household starting in January 2023 to certain low-income taxpayers who do not own a vehicle. The bill specifies that spouses jointly filing making $60,000 or less and individuals who make $40,000 or less would be qualified for the tax credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC News

‘I don’t recognize that party anymore’: Election denialism at epicenter of Arizona midterm elections

Republican primary voters in Arizona nominated four statewide candidates who questioned President Biden's electoral victory in Arizona: Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for Senate, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General, and Mark Finchem for Secretary of State. If elected, these individuals will be in power for the 2024 presidential election, and could have key roles to play in certifying results in a state that could decide the presidency. Sept. 7, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
IDAHO STATE
gilaherald.com

Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld

WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy