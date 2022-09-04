Vail’s Very Own Community Theater, Desert Crown Theater Company To Hold Its Second Annual Production Of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Read full article on original website
Vail Preservation Society for September 2022
“It is a terrible trip from San Diego to this place.”. Letters kept families and friends in Arizona Territory connected to those they left behind. Walter and Edward, ‘Ned’, Vail’s detailed and description-filled correspondence provides a glimpse of the dangers, discomforts, and adventures of travel and life in Arizona in the 1870s. Getting to Arizona from New Jersey by way of California was not something to be taken lightly. It might involve braving seasickness onboard a ship, some travel by train or on horseback, but most likely it involved a journey by stagecoach with travelers squeezed so closely together that everyone rattled around in tandem as horses strained to pull their load up and down hills, over bumps, rocks, and pot holes on the winding dirt trails that passed for roads between towns. The following excerpted is from a letter Walter wrote to his brother Edward (Ned) on November 23, 1875:
Local Community Groups Support Our Students
More than ever parents are finding it increasingly difficult to afford the high prices of school supplies and sustenance for their school bound children. The Corona de Tucson Community Alliance (CdTCA) and Corona Cares joined forces to support the Greater Vail Area ReSources ‘ReSources’ backpack program for the Vail Unified School District.
In CDT for September 2022
The past year has been a vast improvement over the two years of the early pandemic. We are back on track providing services to the Corona de Tucson community. As in the past, the greatest demand is for transportation for appointments, grocery shopping, and pharmacy pickups. With so many needing assistance, we have limited services to once a week per recipient. We also have been increasing friendly phone calls. Volunteers contact recipients to offer wellness checks, as well as to reduce isolation.
Beep, beep!
Welcome to beautiful September! It’s that funny time of year when it feels like we’re in between summer and fall. I always feel like once September comes to a close, all I have to do is blink and we’re ringing in the new year. Before the weeks start to fly by, I’d like to chat about something else in Tucson that moves fast: our roadrunners!
