everythingsouthcity.com
South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of September 14th
Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
beyondthecreek.com
Elia “Coming Soon” to Downtown Walnut Creek
In June, we learned that Pleasanton based Greek restaurant Elia would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Lokanta used to be, and their Coming Soon signage is now up. Check out their various menus here.
socketsite.com
Boutique Loft Reduced to Within 5 Percent of Its 2014 Price
Purchased for $1.125 million in September of 2017, the multi-level South Beach loft unit #5 at 340 Ritch Street, which features dual catwalks, designer finishes and a private sunroom with access to the building’s rooftop deck, returned to the market priced at $1.129 million this past July. In addition...
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
californiahomedesign.com
San Francisco’s Historic Sir Francis Drake Makes Its Return as The Beacon Grand
For nearly a century, the Sir Francis Drake hotel stood watch over San Francisco’s Union Square, offering visitors and locals alike a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. When the iconic property closed its doors during the pandemic, some feared the end of an era. But earlier this summer, fans of the site were delighted to see the historic hotel begin a brand new chapter as the newly independent Beacon Grand.
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for
The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August
Spoiler alert: Many are fixer-uppers.
Thrillist
How to Spend a Perfect Day in the Beachfront Town of Pacifica
Tucked along a six-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast, between San Francisco and Half Moon Bay, lies the chill beach town of Pacifica. Incorporated in 1957, the town got its name from a contest, and means “peace” in Spanish. Only a 15-minute drive from the city, a day trip to the beach feels worlds away as you come into a birds-eye view of rolling ocean waves while cruising down the coastal curves of the Pacific Coast Highway.
SFist
Salesforce Tower Trolled For Displaying 'Power Down' Message While Half the Building's Lights Were On
Were that many people still at work after dark inside Salesforce Tower on Tuesday night? Or was the building being a hypocrite while half its lights were on, telling us all to save power with a blaring message across its crown. "POWER DOWN," it said. Not a few San Franciscans...
When will the Bay Area heat wave end?
(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
sfrichmondreview.com
St. Ignatius and Sunset Mercantile Share Views on Street-Use Negotiations
As discussions continue about how St. Ignatius College Preparatory and the Outer Sunset Farmers Market and Mercantile can co-exist on a shared space, the Sunset Beacon offered each party an opportunity to share with the community their side of the issue. From St. Ignatius College Preparatory. We had agreed not...
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
Eater
Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022
Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
NBC Bay Area
Relentless Heat Forces Bay Area Schools to Shorten Classes, Cancel Outdoor Activities
The scorching heat wave has forced some Bay Area schools to cancel outdoor activities and shorten classes. While each school district is tackling the relentless heat differently, educators all have a common goal of keeping students safe and in class as long as there are no extended outages. In San...
Multiple Bay Area cities forecast to exceed 110 degrees Tuesday
Eleven Bay Area cities broke heat wave records on Labor Day as sweltering temperatures bore down on the region, but Tuesday may be even hotter, weather experts warn.
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
