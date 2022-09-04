ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

everythingsouthcity.com

South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of September 14th

Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Boutique Loft Reduced to Within 5 Percent of Its 2014 Price

Purchased for $1.125 million in September of 2017, the multi-level South Beach loft unit #5 at 340 Ritch Street, which features dual catwalks, designer finishes and a private sunroom with access to the building’s rooftop deck, returned to the market priced at $1.129 million this past July. In addition...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiahomedesign.com

San Francisco’s Historic Sir Francis Drake Makes Its Return as The Beacon Grand

For nearly a century, the Sir Francis Drake hotel stood watch over San Francisco’s Union Square, offering visitors and locals alike a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. When the iconic property closed its doors during the pandemic, some feared the end of an era. But earlier this summer, fans of the site were delighted to see the historic hotel begin a brand new chapter as the newly independent Beacon Grand.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area

San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for

The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
BURLINGAME, CA
Thrillist

How to Spend a Perfect Day in the Beachfront Town of Pacifica

Tucked along a six-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast, between San Francisco and Half Moon Bay, lies the chill beach town of Pacifica. Incorporated in 1957, the town got its name from a contest, and means “peace” in Spanish. Only a 15-minute drive from the city, a day trip to the beach feels worlds away as you come into a birds-eye view of rolling ocean waves while cruising down the coastal curves of the Pacific Coast Highway.
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

When will the Bay Area heat wave end?

(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
ENVIRONMENT
sfrichmondreview.com

St. Ignatius and Sunset Mercantile Share Views on Street-Use Negotiations

As discussions continue about how St. Ignatius College Preparatory and the Outer Sunset Farmers Market and Mercantile can co-exist on a shared space, the Sunset Beacon offered each party an opportunity to share with the community their side of the issue. From St. Ignatius College Preparatory. We had agreed not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022

Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

