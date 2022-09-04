ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly Comments On Joe Foucha's Suspension

During the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, Brian Kelly was asked about LSU safety Joe Foucha who is reportedly serving a four-game academic suspension due to his transfer from Arkansas. On Tuesday, Kelly quickly talked about Foucha and said he would be back. Kelly had more to say about the...
LSU Announces Men's Basketball Schedule; 18 Games At PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained...
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout

Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
