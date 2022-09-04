Read full article on original website
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Comments On Joe Foucha's Suspension
During the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, Brian Kelly was asked about LSU safety Joe Foucha who is reportedly serving a four-game academic suspension due to his transfer from Arkansas. On Tuesday, Kelly quickly talked about Foucha and said he would be back. Kelly had more to say about the...
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Announces Men's Basketball Schedule; 18 Games At PMAC
BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained...
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly gets hilariously trolled by SEC Shorts in 'Brian Kelly Coaching Clinic' bit
Brian Kelly is the butt of jokes following LSU’s heartbreaking loss to FSU 24-23. The Tigers ended up losing at the end of regulation on a blocked extra point. However, they were outplayed for much of the game. SEC Shorts dropped 2 videos on Monday. The first was an...
Reporter Claps Back at Snarky Comment by LSU’s Brian Kelly
The Tigers football coach teased a tardy media member at Tuesday’s press conference, but she retorted with equal energy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
She's got a purple t-shirt & an LSU heart of gold.
Ed Orgeron Sends Clear Message About His Time, Exit at LSU
It was announced in Oct. 2021 that the 61-year-old would not return to the team after the season.
tigerdroppings.com
The LSU-Southern Game Is Officially Sold Out
LSU announced that Saturday's game vs. Southern at Tiger Stadium is officially a sell-out. Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup between the two Baton Rouge universities.
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
tigerdroppings.com
FSU QB Jordan Travis Tweets Message To Ali Gaye After He Apologized For Targeting
Following Sunday's season opener, LSU defensive end Ali Gaye reached out to Florida State quarterback Jordan Davis to apologize to him for his targeting penalty. On Tuesday, Travis sent out this tweet to Gaye.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Says He Had A Conversation With Kayshon Boutte After The FSU Loss
LSU coach Brian Kelly was asked Tuesday at his press conference if he has spoken with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte who was visibly upset as the Tigers' passing game struggled in the loss to Florida State. Kelly said that he has spoken with Boutte and that he's not worried about...
tigerdroppings.com
"Get In There And Be Me," DL Mekhi Wingo On Having To Step Up With Maason Smith Out
Watch: LSU Defensive Lineman Mekhi Wingo Speaks With The Media (08/26/22) You must be logged in to comment. Sign In | Register. He played like a boss in the game. May not be as good as Mason Smith but he's a very nice option to have.
tigerdroppings.com
Ali Gaye 'Not Getting A Pass' For His Targeting Penalty, Brian Kelly Says
LSU senior captain Ali Gaye was ejected from the season opener vs. Florida State due to an obvious targeting penalty and will have to sit out the first half vs. Southern this Saturday. On Tuesday, Brian Kelly said he's not giving Gaye a pass on his targeting penalty.
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Comments On The Special Teams Issues & Decision To Stick With Malik Nabers
LSU head coach Brian Kelly held his weekly game-week press conference on Tuesday and was asked about the issues at special teams in the season opener. Q. Were you alarmed by the problems on special teams, and what changes do you have to make, do you think, if any, to remedy what you saw?
