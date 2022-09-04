ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming-neon, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fleming-neon, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

State starts replacing bridges in eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has begun a project to replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have...
KENTUCKY STATE
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Volunteers continue to help Kentucky flood survivors

CORBIN, Ky. (WEHT) — The Christian Appalachian Project has helped Eastern Kentucky flood victims over the last several weeks, and their efforts aren’t close to coming to an end. The need for new clothes, toilet paper and other basic needs are still there. Appliances, furniture, bedding and sheets are needed for people moving into new […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Junction Drive In#Neon First Church Of God
WKYT 27

Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren’t seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area. Our crew...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

September emphasis on feeding hungry in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A ceremony at the state Capitol grounds Wednesday marked September as Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. “Sadly, we have 573,300 adults who have food insecurity,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We also have 162,100 children that are hungry in our state, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Interesting Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest round of stormy weather is slowly sinking away from us as we get in on a few decent weather days. This is ahead of another stormy setup that blows in for the weekend and early next week. That’s being pushed by a blast of fall air.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Department of Ag awarded $333K for specialty crop program

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is pleased to provide assistance to our producers seeking to find new and inventive ways to enhance their products and the future of Kentucky agriculture,” said Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “These funds provided by USDA will help with early research and new market development that will provide new and unique opportunities for Kentucky farm families, all while enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops in Kentucky. Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow.”
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy