Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
WKYT 27
‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
kentuckytoday.com
Federal, state officials bring some good news to eastern Kentucky communities
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Federal, state and local officials gathered at Perry County Park in Hazard on Tuesday to announce the award of more than $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County, even beyond recovery from the historic July flooding.
kentuckytoday.com
State starts replacing bridges in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has begun a project to replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
Volunteers continue to help Kentucky flood survivors
CORBIN, Ky. (WEHT) — The Christian Appalachian Project has helped Eastern Kentucky flood victims over the last several weeks, and their efforts aren’t close to coming to an end. The need for new clothes, toilet paper and other basic needs are still there. Appliances, furniture, bedding and sheets are needed for people moving into new […]
WKYT 27
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day. “I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better...
WKYT 27
Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren’t seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area. Our crew...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
WKYT 27
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
spectrumnews1.com
'Costliest of all the climate hazards:' Report shows flooding more likely in Kentucky over next 30 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a flood watch lingered in part of the Commonwealth on Monday, a nonprofit organization’s report showed Kentucky will see more chances of flooding in the coming years. In Kentucky’s next three decades, the state has more than a 26% chance of being severely affected...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
WKYT 27
Telling Alaska's Story: Music students remember longtime teacher who inspired others
WATCH | Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight. Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight. WATCH | Kelly Craft joins crowded field in Ky. governor’s race. Updated: 19 hours ago. Kelly Craft joins crowded...
LIST: The 30 counties with the most seniors in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
kentuckytoday.com
September emphasis on feeding hungry in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A ceremony at the state Capitol grounds Wednesday marked September as Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. “Sadly, we have 573,300 adults who have food insecurity,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We also have 162,100 children that are hungry in our state, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Interesting Setup Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest round of stormy weather is slowly sinking away from us as we get in on a few decent weather days. This is ahead of another stormy setup that blows in for the weekend and early next week. That’s being pushed by a blast of fall air.
WTVQ
Kentucky Department of Ag awarded $333K for specialty crop program
“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is pleased to provide assistance to our producers seeking to find new and inventive ways to enhance their products and the future of Kentucky agriculture,” said Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “These funds provided by USDA will help with early research and new market development that will provide new and unique opportunities for Kentucky farm families, all while enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops in Kentucky. Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow.”
foxlexington.com
‘SOS From Your SOS’: How poll workers are being recruited in Kentucky
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Election season is coming up, but the number of poll workers is down. Across Kentucky, poll workers are needed and so Secretary of State Michael Adams is doing something about it. Adams has renewed his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, as...
