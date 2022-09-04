ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

NYPD investigating death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiIrT_0hiFOcfB00

Police probing death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO 00:25

UNION, N.J. -- Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed on Sunday.

The company said Arnal died on Friday. According to the NYPD , police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan . He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the company's board, in Sunday's statement.

Bed Bath & Beyond has faced turbulence recently: Its shares made a monstrous run from $5.77 to $23.08 over a little more than two weeks in August, in trading reminiscent of last year's meme-stock craze, when out-of-favor companies suddenly became darlings of smaller-pocketed investors. On Wednesday, the company said it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.

The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it will close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20 percent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: 82-year-old attacked with machete in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An 82-year-old man was injured after allegedly being attacked by a woman wielding a machete in Lower Manhattan.It happened Wednesday morning outside MTA headquarters.Police say a 20-year-old woman slashed the man in the head with the machete, then pepper-sprayed him in an unprovoked attack.The woman was arrested at the scene.Police say she has seven prior arrests beginning back in March.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man poses as sanitation worker in restaurant robbery

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of posing as a sanitation worker to rob a restaurant in Greenwich Village, along with an accomplice.It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 30.The NYPD released security video of the suspects getting inside Top Thai restaurant on Carmine Street.Investigators say one of the suspects started talking with an employee about the trash placed outside and the restaurant not being up to code.That's when, police say, the second suspect grabbed $400 from the cash register.Both men took off. No one was hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FBI releases new details in Bronx post office robbery

NEW YORK -- The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a violent Bronx post office robbery.Investigators on Wednesday released an image of the license plate on the suspect's van. The last four digits are 6615. There were also small white shoes hanging from the rear-view mirror of the van.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000The suspect targeted the post office on Castle Hill Road on Tuesday.Authorities say he stole $112,000 cash, 10 boxes of blank money orders and the money order printer.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Union, NJ
CBS New York

15-year-old charter school student shot in downtown Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- Police say a 15-year-old was shot after school in Brooklyn on Wednesday.It was an absolute nightmare at the start of the school year. Police said the charter school student took a bullet to the abdomen after getting out of class early, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.The NYPD had the crime scene taped off around McLaughlin Park.Police said the victim is a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School, which is two blocks away from the park. He was dismissed at 1:30 p.m. for a half day and walked to the park. Police say 15 minutes later the victim was...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000

NEW YORK -- Authorities want the public's help finding whoever carried out a brazen heist at a post office in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the post office on Castle Hill Avenue was a crime scene for most of the day.About an hour before the post office was set to open, a white minivan is seen on video parking out in front. The driver crawls into the back and waits. Just after 7 a.m., a postal worker and her husband open the gate. Police say the suspect, who was dressed in all black, followed her in.Moments...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

5 hospitalized after fire in Astoria

NEW YORK -- Five people were hospitalized after a fire in Queens on Tuesday.Cellphone video shows thick smoke pouring from the second floor of a three-story building.It happened just before 8 p.m. on 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria.Firefighters had the flames under control in 30 minutes.The victims' conditions are unknown.A sixth person was treated at the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Crews test "Tribute in Light" display in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Crews tested the "Tribute in Light" display in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night.Every year on Sept. 11, the two beams of light shine from the top of the Battery Park garage, which is just south of the memorial.Workers say it takes about two days to get all the power up to the building.The installation can be seen from a 60-mile radius.Join CBS2 on Sunday as we remember 9/11. Our coverage begins at 6 a.m. on air and streaming on CBS News New York.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Manhattan#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Procter Gamble#Bath Beyond
CBS New York

Brooklyn DA to vacate convictions tied to discredited cops

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn District Attorney says he plans to vacate 378 convictions that riled on testimony from more than a dozen discredited NYPD officers.In a statement, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in part, "These former police officers were found to have committed serious misconduct that directly relates to their official job duties, calling into question the integrity of every arrest they have made."The cases include 47 felony and 331 misdemeanor convictions, mostly involving drug possession.The Legal Aid Society released the following statement: "The Legal Aid Society commends District Attorney Eric Gonzalez for his decisive action to dismiss these cases....
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC public advocate slams response to arsenic in tap water

NEW YORK -- New York City's public advocate is blasting Mayor Eric Adams and NYCHA for their handling of arsenic found in the water at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village.Tenants told CBS2's Jessica Moore they share his frustration.First, it was positive, then it was negative. Now, residents of the Jacob Riis Houses have no idea if their tap water is tainted with arsenic."That's too quick, you know," one resident said."They just keep telling us, 'We're working on it. We got negative tests but still don't drink the water, don't cook with the water,'" another resident said.READ MORE: Hits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx woman dies 2 months after being struck by stray bullet

NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman has died two months after she was struck by a stray bullet at a basketball game, and police say there are still no arrests.On June 19, Jelani Green and her family went to Half Nelson Playground to watch her brother play in a Father's Day basketball tournament.David Love remembers the last conversation he had with his sister."Before the game started, she asked me, like, 'Dave, you ready?' I was like, yeah, and she was smiling," he told CBS2's Alecia Reid.By the time the game ended, police say a single gunshot rang out. It hit...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

Multi-car crash and robbery the talk of Upper East Side neighborhood

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still hunting for the suspects behind a wild car crash and robbery that took place over the weekend on the Upper East Side. Two cars were caught on camera colliding along Second Avenue before a man jumped out his car with a gun and robbed the other driver. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with witnesses who described the scary moments as it all unfolded. "I've never seen anything like that in this neighborhood," Robert Romano, of Lisa's on Second Gift Shop, said Monday. "We had customers here, so instantly I locked the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC shelter's elevator still broken after nearly 2 months

NEW YORK -- Nearly a month after we reported on a broken elevator at a shelter in Lower Manhattan, it's still not working.Someone with concerns reached out to CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis, who went back to the site to look into the issue.Residents at the Third Street Men's Shelter have been living without a working elevator for nearly two months, leaving them no choice but to take the stairs."If you're on the sixth floor, that's a lot of steps to go up and down all day," one resident said."I'm asthmatic. I'm stuck on the fifth floor, so for me, it's an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 man dead, 2 others wounded in Sheepshead Bay shooting

NEW YORK -- One man is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting overnight in Brooklyn. It happened just after midnight at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay. Police said two men were shot in the chest. A 28-year-old died, and a 30-year-old remains in critical condition. Another 30-year-old man is being treated for a leg wound.There's no word on what led up to the shooting, and so far no arrests.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
WILTON, CT
CBS New York

Angelia McKnight of Harlem killed in mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia

NEW YORK -- A woman from New York City was one of two people killed in a mass shooting in Virginia over the holiday weekend.Seven people were shot during an altercation at a party. The Harlem native was in Norfolk studying to become a nurse. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to relatives on Tuesday.Angelia McKnight, known to loved ones as "Angie," was just 19 years old. Born and raised in Harlem, McKnight had just started her sophomore year at Norfolk State University."She was a good person. She didn't start any trouble," said aunt Micaela Wilson. "Very much proud of her. She...
NORFOLK, VA
CBS New York

Police: Man struck by SUV near Times Square, driver takes off

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man crossing the street near Times Square. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue.Police said the man was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a white SUV. The vehicle kept driving, and the man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 dead in wrong-way crash on New York State Thruway

TUXEDO, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash overnight on the New York State Thruway in Orange County.It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday between exits 16 and 15A in Tuxedo.The mangled wreckage of the two vehicles, a white sedan and a black compact SUV, vividly illustrated the deadly nature of the impact.New York State Police say 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, New Jersey, was driving the black vehicle. At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Gonzalez somehow entered the southbound lanes of I-87 going northbound.He collided head-on with the sedan, driven by 67-year-old Rabbi Yehuda Weinstock. Both drivers...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy