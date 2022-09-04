Read full article on original website
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
WSAW
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a lifetime at Dulles International Airport Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday. Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
wpr.org
'We farm the sun': For some Wisconsin dairy farmers, solar energy is a new source of income
A small town in Manitowoc County is home to two large-scale solar farms, and farmers statewide are making similar moves. Brent Sinkula has been operating the Irish Acres dairy farm for 12 years. Before that, it was his father's farm, and his home. "Since I was 5 years old, I...
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
x1071.com
WATCH: How to pair your fresh veggies with Wisconsin cheeses
Angie Edge from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins News 3 Now at Noon to give some helpful tips on how to pair fresh seasonal vegetables with Wisconsin cheeses. To find Angie’s latest recipes, visit wisconsincheese.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
CBS 58
Wisconsin fall color map launches for 2022 season
Labor Day has come and gone and it's now unofficially fall! Travel Wisconsin has launched this years fall color map. So far there's not much to report with 0% peak color reported across the entire state. Give it a couple of weeks and we will start to see some fall...
Wisconsin Man Gets OWI Sitting in His Own Freakin’ Driveway
This story from 2014 is bizarre and went down a strange legal path that ended up not working. CourtHouseNews. Valiant Green was sitting in his own driveway, when cops showed up to question his sobriety. Green was arrested, and was taken to the local hospital were he had blood drawn which revealed an alcohol content of 0.214. This would be Green's 4th OWI violation.
cwbradio.com
Bow Hunting Begins Next Saturday in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by...
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
nbc15.com
Dane County Regional Airport adds new route amid pilot shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport announced the addition of a new route to Las Vegas, Nevada, starting Friday. The route is one of the ways the airport is growing as people continue to return to air travel. But as the airport grows to meet demand, a spokesperson says pilot shortages are creating challenges.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
x1071.com
Wisconsin DMV will slowly begin replacing old, peeling license plates. Here’s what you need to know.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has a flaky license plate problem. “In Wisconsin, (license plates) are produced at the prison, they are actually embossed through a stamping machine, and then there’s a sheeting that’s put over top of it, and that’s what we see peel off,” Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles administrator Kristina Boardman explained.
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing
We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
wearegreenbay.com
When could it snow in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WBAY Green Bay
Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
x1071.com
Wisconsin says there’s work to be done after week 1 win
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin football team had an impressive week 1 showing against Illinois State where they dominated all three phases of the game. But as Zach Hanley found out, the Badgers aren’t satisfied with their performance and are looking forward to going up against an old teammate this Saturday.
x1071.com
WB Interstate 90/94 closed near Lake Delton due to crash
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 are closed at U.S. Highway 12 near Lake Delton Wednesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The agency estimates the road will be blocked for...
wpr.org
As millions of birds migrate across the state, our windows pose a threat
In the next few months, hordes of birds will cloak Wisconsin's skies each night as they head south for winter. Last Tuesday night, more than 48 million birds flew over the state — the peak of this migratory season so far — soaring up to 2,600 feet high.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
