We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams
Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99 What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
laptopmag.com
Early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet
This early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet. Apple's cheapest and best tablet for most people is now more affordable than ever. Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $329, so you're saving $50 and getting it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of Black Friday.
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Pricing and availability confirmed for UK and US markets
Samsung has announced pricing and availability for the Galaxy A23 5G in the UK and the US. Presented last month in Taiwan, the Galaxy A23 5G only comes in one memory configuration. However, Samsung has decided to offer three colour variants, which it markets simply as Black, Light Blue and White.
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430
Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.
Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model
There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
pocketnow.com
Apple iPhone 14: Everything you need to know about the 2022 iteration
It's that time again when new iPhone models make their way to market, but 2022 sees a slight modification to the lineup. At its Far Out Event on September 7, 2022, Apple took the wraps off of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the new default iPhone alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC
What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
pocketnow.com
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Everything you need to know
Apple finally unveiled the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds. The new audio wireless earbuds come with a similar design to the last generation, which was unveiled in 2019. The new earbuds feature new audio drivers, improved noise cancelation features, new touch controls, gestures, and more. At the Apple...
pocketnow.com
Best of IFA 2022: these are the best devices at this year’s show (video)
HONOR MagicBook 14 (2022) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2) Trade shows and their bustling environments seem to be back and running this year, and September brought an opportunity for our team to head out to Berlin and soak in the plethora of announcements at IFA 2022. The technology they saw on the show floor was a blend of unique products across various categories. And obviously, some of them stood out more than others, earning the right to be called the Best of IFA 2022. So without further ado, let's look at these devices and see what makes them worth the crown.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi A1 launched in three colours with stock Android 12
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi A1, an unusual smartphone in the company's roster. For one, the device is the first in Xiaomi's 'Redmi A' series, as its name implies. Additionally, the Redmi A1 runs Android 12, not MIUI 13. Incidentally, leaks suggested that Xiaomi would pre-install Android 12 (Go edition), a cutdown OS for budget smartphones.
