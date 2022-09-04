During a reign that spanned eight decades, Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in thousands of outfits, from casual, off-duty ensembles to glamorous ballgowns and glittering tiaras.Her Majesty, who has died at the age of 96, was primarily known for one unmistakable look, featuring a brightly-coloured coatdress, a prim hat, sensible shoes and her trusty top-handle handbag.But how did the monarch’s fashion become so iconic? Here, experts talk through the elements that made up the Queen’s signature style…The colours“The Queen wore her signature bright coloured coats, such as sunshine yellow, poppy red, fuschia and her favourite cornflower blue, for a practical...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 MINUTES AGO