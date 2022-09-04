Read full article on original website
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Why the Queen’s signature style was so iconic, according to fashion experts
During a reign that spanned eight decades, Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in thousands of outfits, from casual, off-duty ensembles to glamorous ballgowns and glittering tiaras.Her Majesty, who has died at the age of 96, was primarily known for one unmistakable look, featuring a brightly-coloured coatdress, a prim hat, sensible shoes and her trusty top-handle handbag.But how did the monarch’s fashion become so iconic? Here, experts talk through the elements that made up the Queen’s signature style…The colours“The Queen wore her signature bright coloured coats, such as sunshine yellow, poppy red, fuschia and her favourite cornflower blue, for a practical...
