q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
This Washington Town Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
urbnlivn.com
An Urban Living Listing: a Magnolia NW contemporary perched over the Sound
Living at 2543 Perkins Lane West will feel like you’re on vacation every day! With water views from the minute you open the door, to a water view from every room, you’ll love the sweeping southwest panoramic views of the Sound and Olympics. Watch an endless parade of boats go by, listen to the wildlife, and enjoy amazing sunsets over the water and mountains. Plus you get a slice of water with a 5′ easement down to the beach! Perfect for paddleboarding or kayaking.
Downtown’s Pacific Place redevelopment plan to create office space falls through
In an effort to revitalize the in-person shopping experience and provide a new use to the now empty storefronts, plans were created to renovate the Pacific Place shopping center to include office space, as reported by The Seattle Times. Now though, those plans have hit a hitch as Pacific Place shopping center said the proposal is off the table.
seattlerefined.com
12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle
Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Hot Record
Seattle has tied it record for most 90-degree days in a year. The record for the most 90-degree days in a year in Seattle was originally set in 2015. There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It spans from the north near Everett through the southwest interior of western Washington.
urbnlivn.com
An Urban Living Listing: historic, updated loft at Monique Lofts
1505 11th Ave #205 is it! An east facing loft at the coveted Monique Lofts in the heart of the Pike/Pine corridor. This is the one you’ve been waiting for with 20′ ceilings and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. This warehouse condo conversion also features reclaimed timbers and exposed beams. Monique Lofts is known for their community and well run HOA. Centered in the action on Capitol Hill, everything is right out your front door with a Walk Score of 99. But you do have your own dedicated parking spot!
Flooded mineshaft to partially close WB I-90 near Issaquah in September
As if getting from home from eastern Washington isn’t congested enough, the state is about to close two of the three lanes of westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah for the better part of two weeks. This is going to be rough for westbound drivers, especially the truck drivers heading...
southsoundmag.com
KettleFish Comes to Gig Harbor
Get ready to enjoy seafood the KettleFish way with the launch of a soon-to-open location at 7806 Pioneer Way in Gig Harbor. After debuting about three years ago on Kitsap Peninsula at Dyes Inlet in Old Town Silverdale, the restaurant is bringing its unique steam kettle cooking and casual seafood dining to the Harbor.
livingsnoqualmie.com
A Major Project Will Affect Westbound I-90 Travel During September Near Issaquah
Just before the I90 pavement project started on Aug. 30 in North Bend between exits 31 & 32 started, Living Snoqualmie was asked by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) if we had any questions about the repairs. We did and submitted our questions. The next day, WSDOT completed...
urbnlivn.com
Historic, updated loft in bustling Belltown
66 Bell St. #104 is a stylish one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft situated within one of Seattle’s most impressive historic conversions. Located in the buzzing Belltown area, the Belltown Lofts building was originally built in 1908 and operated as a warehouse until it was transformed into a 62-unit condo building in 2000.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
Prime fish-watching at the Ballard Locks
Over Labor Day weekend, my son and I were able to see dozens of salmon climb the fish ladder at the Ballard Locks as they made the journey back to their freshwater spawning grounds.September is the best time to see Coho salmon at the fish ladder, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Locks.That means you still have a few more weeks for prime salmon spectating!Yes, but: if you are unlucky on the day you visit and see no salmon, there’s plenty else to do.The elaborate locking mechanism — designed to stop the saltwater of Shilshole Bay from flowing into the (mostly) freshwater Salmon Bay — is fascinating to watch.You'll see the gates open, then can watch the Locks lower and raise boats from one body of water to the other.Don’t forget to check out the botanical garden, which is still in bloom. A toddler leans against the glass to watch fish climb the ladder at the Ballard Locks. Photo: Melissa Santos/AxiosPro tip: Through Sept. 30, free, hour-long tours are offered at 1pm and 3pm daily, with an additional 11am tour scheduled on weekends.
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
‘We are running out of dirt,’ economist says rezoning needed to create more affordable housing
For an average Seattleite to be able to purchase a home in 2022, they would need to be making at least $151,833 to afford the median home price in the Seattle area this year, and the solution, according to Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner, is to adjust Seattle’s rezoning laws to create more affordable housing.
LOOK: This Seattle Inlet’s Bizarre Algae Situation Can Be Seen From Space
In Hood Canal, west of Seattle, a huge algae bloom has cropped up. The bloom is made up of microscopic organisms called coccolithophores, and, according to NASA, are a regular sight in Hood Canal around this time. The plant-like organisms turn the water a teal color, and it’s such a bright blue that it can be seen from space.
