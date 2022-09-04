ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

hardingsports.com

Volleyball Opens GAC Play with Sweep

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team opened Great American Conference action Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-11) sweep of Henderson State at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. It marks the sixth straight win for the Lady Bisons. Harding improves to 8-1 on the season and 1-0 in GAC action.
SEARCY, AR
wtva.com

North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Searcy, AR
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
Oxford Eagle

Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford

A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
OXFORD, MS
Picayune Item

MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
panolian.com

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
BATESVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

I-55 southbound closure starts Friday

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
BATESVILLE, MS
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash

An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
HUMPHREY, AR
THV11

Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
BRYANT, AR
deltadailynews.com

Man in Custody for Rape Charge

Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
visitclarksdale.com

Kathryn's On Moon Lake

Kathryn’s at Moon Lake. is housed in a small modest building, the restaurant may not look like much on the outside, but inside, you’ll find some of the best food in the Magnolia State. Located near the banks of Moon Lake in the small town of Dundee, Kathryn’s...
DUNDEE, MS

