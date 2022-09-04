Read full article on original website
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Opens GAC Play with Sweep
SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team opened Great American Conference action Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-11) sweep of Henderson State at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. It marks the sixth straight win for the Lady Bisons. Harding improves to 8-1 on the season and 1-0 in GAC action.
Four-star QB Walker White will make fourth trip in five months to Ole Miss this weekend
Ole Miss will once again play host to its top 2024 quarterback target on Saturday when the Rebels play Central Arkansas. Walker White, out of Little Rock (Ark.) Christian, will be making his fourth trip to Oxford in a span of five months. White is a 6-3, 215-pound, four-star quarterback....
wtva.com
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
Gas prices trending downward, especially in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the summer driving season now in the rearview mirror, gas prices continue to fall and drivers in the Mid-South are paying far less than most others around the country. FOX13 looked into whether gas prices could continue to go down and where you can find...
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
Picayune Item
MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
wcbi.com
Clay Co. man wanted in connection to Leflore Co. homicide caught
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man wanted in connection with a Leflore County homicide is caught in Alabama. 22-year-old Edward Bush Jr. was arrested Sunday morning near Selma. There was a manhunt there for Bush after he reportedly stole a truck in a nearby area and...
actionnews5.com
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
iqstock.news
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
panolian.com
Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash
An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex
Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment. Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping...
deltadailynews.com
Man in Custody for Rape Charge
Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
visitclarksdale.com
Kathryn's On Moon Lake
Kathryn’s at Moon Lake. is housed in a small modest building, the restaurant may not look like much on the outside, but inside, you’ll find some of the best food in the Magnolia State. Located near the banks of Moon Lake in the small town of Dundee, Kathryn’s...
