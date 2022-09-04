Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
SC archaeologists search for early American shipwreck near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — A team of underwater archaeologists is on the hunt for a Spanish shipwreck from the 1500s that could unlock more secrets about one of the earliest European settlements in the continental United States. An hour after the break of dawn, around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26, Amber Cabading,...
holycitysinner.com
Commentary: Full of Rage
South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
South Carolina city ranks #1 in best U.S. cities to retire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston was again ranked a top city to retire in the United States, according to WalletHub study. WalletHub compared over 180 cities in the U.S. through 46 key metrics of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care to determine where each state ranked. Charleston, S.C. tops the list at #1 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
charlestondaily.net
For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000
One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources invites public to discuss deer population, hunting in Francis Marion Forest
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources is holding a public meeting in Moncks Corner to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. They want to discuss the deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. SCDNR’s Big Game...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Bad street lighting is a problem. This is how we can fix it.
It’s not easy to find a truly dark nighttime spot around Charleston. Our population growth has brought more buildings, more streetlights and more vehicles on our streets. The growth around our urban center has added a lot of light to our night skies with ill effects on humans, wildlife and the ecosystem.
The Post and Courier
Tanker hits Naval Weapons Station pier in Cooper River
GOOSE CREEK — An oil and chemical tanker hit a pier along the Cooper River at the Naval Weapons Station on Labor Day, but Coast Guard officials say none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A man who had been fishing on the concrete pier, known as Wharf Bravo,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
Breeze Airways adds nonstop service from Charleston to Las Vegas
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Breeze Airways announced a new route on Wednesday that will connect Lowcountry travelers with the world’s entertainment capital. Starting Nov. 3, Breeze Airways will operate twice-weekly roundtrips between Charleston International Airport and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays. The route is now on sale for $99 one […]
Charleston City Paper
Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past
In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Patriots Point to blast historic USS Yorktown’s horn in memory of 9/11 attack
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the September 11 terrorist attacks with multiple memorial events. In remembrance of those who ran bravely into harm’s way, Patriots Point will offer free admission to first responders on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Patriots Point will also blast the horn of the historic USS Yorktown to bring attention to significant moments from that day 21 years ago.
live5news.com
Off and on rain through the end of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another unsettled, soggy pattern kicks in through the end of the work week! A stalled-out front will once again bring the area off and on scattered showers through Thursday afternoon, with a few storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. We’re also expecting higher astrological tides through the next few nights, which could lead to flooding if shower activity coincides with evening high tides. Storms and showers will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so have the rain gear for any weekend plans! Rain chances should lower a bit into the middle of next week.
WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
The Post and Courier
Things to do for families in Charleston from Sept. 9-15
At Conversations with a Curator, Matthew Gibson will give guests a close up look at parrots from The Charleston Museum’s ornithology collection from 10:30-11 a.m. Learn about the parrot pet trade in early Charleston, and the Carolina parakeet, the once only native parrot to North America, and its subsequent extinction. Charlestonmuseum.org.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
BRADLEY, Marlo, 44, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. CAREY, Walter Ambrose III, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. DINGLE, David Wesley, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston. DuBOSE, Jane Elizabeth, 74, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site
A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open a southern outpost at 644 Coleman Blvd., in the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
iheart.com
Recent violence could prompt harsher penalties for Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston businesses that violate potential new protocols in the city’s late-night establishment ordinance could be forced to close earlier. These streets were packed with bar-goers this past Saturday, and city leaders say those crowds are ultimately in the hands of the bars they patronize....
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
Comments / 0