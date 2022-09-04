Do you remember Syria’s ‘cat man of Aleppo’, also known as Alaa – a guy who became famous for saving animals throughout the war in Syria? A man who stayed with them until the very last second he had to flee for his life? Well, after spending a few months in Turkey, he’s back. He’s working on re-establishing the sanctuary for the homeless cats – and has just rescued a dog and her 15 puppies! See, his heart is open to both dogs and cats, and he’s almost a saint when it comes to helping animals.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO