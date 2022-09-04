Read full article on original website
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else
When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok
A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
Kids Throw Rocks At This Friendly Pit Bull Who Was Just Looking To Be Loved
Buddha had to hide behind some trash cans to stop kids from throwing stones at him. It is crucial to make clear that this pit bull was unjustly assaulted while only attempting to be kind. Sadly, he sustained injuries. Fortunately, Hope For Paws in Los Angeles, California, intervened to provide...
Kids Leave Puppy To Die After Covering It With Industrial Glue, However It Refuses To Give Up
Pascal, a stray puppy from Turkey, was at the wrong place at the wrong time, when two twisted children started torturing the helpless dog. He was only four months old when a rescue team found him in an industrial building and brought Pascal to He’Art of Rescue organization in Istanbul, Turkey. The kids did a lot of terrible things to the poor dog, and even covered the fellow in industrial glue.
Puppy Found Tied In A Plastic Bag Was Going To Die, Until These People Stepped In
Back in July, a puppy was found tied up in a plastic trash bag in Transylvania, Romania. When they opened it, they saw she had a broken leg and maggots that had started eating her flesh. The doggie was also starving, dehydrated, and had a serious head injury. “It is believed that this little pup had had a severe beating in an attempt to end her life,” Helen Taylor told Bored Panda.
A Sweet Hairless Dog Is Rescued From The Streets And Now Sports A White And Fluffy Mane, She Also Found A Forever Family
A hairless dog roamed the Houston, Texas, streets for several months (United States). The animal was walking the road in search of food and water when it came across a woman in a parking lot and approached her for assistance. She gave him food and put a necklace around his neck.
Cat Brought Stray Kitten Home And The Family Adopted Him, And Now They’re Inseparable
Up until the summer of 2020, Klarieke, the owner of 3 cats, thought that 3 cats would be just enough. After all, with 3 cats, there’s plenty of fluff to go around in the farm house. One of them, Stavros, had been rescued just about a year ago back then. He became the streetwise leader of the trio.
Dog Abandoned With Her 15 Puppies Finds The Best Person To Help Them
Do you remember Syria’s ‘cat man of Aleppo’, also known as Alaa – a guy who became famous for saving animals throughout the war in Syria? A man who stayed with them until the very last second he had to flee for his life? Well, after spending a few months in Turkey, he’s back. He’s working on re-establishing the sanctuary for the homeless cats – and has just rescued a dog and her 15 puppies! See, his heart is open to both dogs and cats, and he’s almost a saint when it comes to helping animals.
Puppy Still Leaves The Space To Sleep In His Bed To His Best Friend
George, Harry’s best buddy who was 9 years old, passed away over a year ago. He has kept the spot in the bed where they used to share it ever since. I’m inconsolable because George, who passed away over a year ago and is still there, was always allowed to sleep there.
Abandoned Ex-Bait Dog Lived On An Old Armchair Waiting To Be Rescued
Meet Duke, the sad doggie who was found sitting in an old armchair on a curbside in south Texas, waiting for someone to come and rescue him. For a few days, people ignored the homeless canine, until one woman posted a picture of him on Facebook and asked for someone to help. “Can anyone rescue?” the person wrote on Facebook. “My mom said he’s roamed around here for a while. He has very bad mange to the point that he looks bloody. He is also very skinny.”
Police Rescue A Dog Left On A Post In The Sun And Adopt Her
A squad of police officers in Rome came across a terrifying scenario. An abandoned puppy that had been chained to a power pole in the sweltering heat. Maggie was the name of the wonderful and kind dog that had been abandoned; she suffered from the heat that she had been exposed to in that location for a long time.
Tiny Chihuahua Reunites With Dad After Running To Save His Life
A retired Navy veteran named Rudy Armstrong was unwinding on his houseboat in North Carolina with his devoted companion, Bubu, when all of a sudden something weird started to happen to his health. His foot went asleep and he was unable to move it, so he made the decision to sit down.
No One Wanted This Puppy Because It Was Different, So Hilary Duff Decided To Adopt It
Mojito and his fellow siblings were born to a dog who got pregnant after running away. When the mother came back and her humans found out about her new puppies, they didn’t want anything to do with them so they immediately surrendered the gang to Love Leo Rescue in Los Angeles.
Boxer Who Has Spent 11 Years In Kennels Is Desperate For A Family To Adopt Her
A sweet Boxer dog that has lived the most of her life in a kennel is searching for a caring home to spend her golden years with. If Molly, who is 11 years old, doesn’t find a forever adopted home, she will likely wind up living in a kennel for the rest of her life.
German Shepherd Raises Two Lion Cubs After Their Mother Rejects Them
Sandra, a sweet German shepherd dog, adopted two gorgeous lion pups when their mother sent them away. First-time mother Sirona gave birth to the kitties, but staff members at the White Lion Park in Vladivostok were worried that the lioness wasn’t happy with her two cubs and wasn’t caring for them correctly.
This Dad Didn’t Want To Get A Dog But Now He Has A Sweet Bedtime Routine
Alice Garrido Gallardo, who resides in Peru with her family, recalls the instances in which her father flatly refused to allow a dog into the house with grace. The family frequently enjoys seeing him and his Labrador puppy Jean Gray put on the cutest bedtime routine now that his reasons for rejecting a pet appear to be in the past.
An Adorable Dog Was Found Alone On The Street With A Bottle On Her Collar, Inside It Had A Message From Her Family
A cute German Shepherd mix named Roadie was discovered stumbling around the streets of Franklin, Indiana. The dog was waiting for assistance under a tree with a message in a bottle attached to her collar. When a passerby spotted the dog, they also saw the bottle around her neck. She...
Stray Dog Pees On This Man And Gets A New Home
In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a stray dog found a new home after peeing on a guy he may have thought was a fire hydrant. Heinze Sánchez was on the sidewalk examining his phone when a dog walked up and urinated on his back without his knowledge. The security camera video went viral on social media, but many people were outraged by his response.
