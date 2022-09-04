ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Barbara Karls
2d ago

yes I love this pup..I cannot fathom eating a dog, I'd die first. do not care how hungry, I'm so happy he was saved, lived, and is loved. I wish him a wonderful life, best of health, happiness, and thankful these groups step in and save these animals. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

Monica Lynn
2d ago

only an evil demon sick heartless bastards would eat a dog or cat whoever does that are not worthy to breathe oxygen

Ll Ss
2d ago

the dog meat festival in china is ABSOLUTELY Disgusting!!!! id love the hsus to shut this crap down

These Adorable Puppies Look Just Like Miniature Panda Cubs

We understand just how deeply heartbreaking it is that panda bears aren’t suitable to be house pets, but these adorable puppies from China offer those of us who adore pandas a glimmer of hope. The litter of puppies was born in the Jiangsu region in Northeastern China. Neither of...
Meet This Tiny Oreo Cloud Who Will Eventually Become A Giant 85-Pound Floof

This little pup was nicknamed Oreo cloud and once you see his coat, you’ll instantly understand why. When Sara Hamilton shared pics of her little boy on a popular Facebook group called Dogspotting Society, they immediately went viral, receiving over 22K reactions and 2.5K comments. People were drooling and melting, and they were tagging their friends to meet the irresistible furball as well.
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Tiny Dog Uses Her Big Brother To Do Everything, Becomes Internet Sensation

Bella is a tireless 2-year-old dog who is constantly looking for adventures. However, some are too big for the tiny pup, so she needs a little boost. Luckily, Bella has the perfect sidekick to aid her. Enter Hank. This 10-year-old is Bella’s best friend and the duo is inseparable. “They...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
Cruel Owner Leads Tail-Wagging Senior Labrador Into The Woods, Abandons Him, And Drives Off In Her Tesla

“This is what a dog that has just been abandoned looks like,” wrote the animal shelter I Paw’d It Forward from SW Washington in a caption on Facebook two days ago. The video footage showed a Tesla car pull up on the side of a freeway with an excited Labrador getting out, ready for a stroll in the park. As the happy boy is wagging his tail, the owner seems to lure him into the wooded area before she jumps back in the car and speeds off.
