New York City, NY

FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive

The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond.The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet.It also comes weeks after Arnal was named in a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit.However,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Business
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Bed Bath & Beyond shares decline after CFO’s death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Shares of...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Unpacking Bed Bath & Beyond’s ‘Self-Inflicted’ Crisis

Bed Bath & Beyond hopes a 20-year vet can fill the void left behind when former chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal plunged to his death last week. After she took over for former chief accounting officer John Barresi just two months ago, Laura Crossen now faces the tall order of steering the Union, N.J. company’s financial dealings as the chain’s interim CFO. “Her knowledge of the company and long tenure should also provide some stability during this challenging time and until a permanent CFO is named,” Telsey Advisory Group retail analyst Cristina Fernández wrote in a research note on Monday of...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

A college student turned $25 million into more than $130 million by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond. Jake Freeman discussed his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it on Twitter. The 20-year-old touted Bed Bath & Beyond's products, and its prospects if consumer demand fades. A...
RETAIL
