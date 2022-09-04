Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond executive jumped to his death from high-rise apartment balcony, law enforcement source tells CNN
A man who jumped to his death from a high-rise apartment in Manhattan has been identified by the New York City Police Department as Gustavo Arnal. A law enforcement source told CNN Arnal is the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. They said he died after jumping from the 18th floor balcony of his high-rise apartment.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond.The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet.It also comes weeks after Arnal was named in a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit.However,...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Junk
Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares have no realistic support for their current price. Many investors are about to get burned.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
TODAY.com
Bed Bath & Beyond exec falls to death from New York's 'Jenga Building' days after company announces closures, layoffs
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The man...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Who Fell To His Death Was Named In Trading Scheme Lawsuit
Gustavo Arnal, 52, was found dead at the bottom of a 57-floor high rise known as the "Jenga" tower in Manhattan.
The Hidden Reason Behind Bed Bath & Beyond's Demise
The rise of a rival has leveled the home-goods retailer.
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms death of CFO Gustavo Arnal. He fell 18 floors from NYC’s ‘Jenga’ skyscraper
Gustavo Arnal was still CFO of the beleaguered retailer when he fell from New York’s iconic Jenga Building, police sources told the New York Post.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond stock in focus after CFO death ruled a suicide, shareholder lawsuit
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond slid following a tragic weekend for the home goods retailer amid even more questions about its future.
TODAY.com
Bed Bath & Beyond shares decline after CFO’s death
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Shares of...
Unpacking Bed Bath & Beyond’s ‘Self-Inflicted’ Crisis
Bed Bath & Beyond hopes a 20-year vet can fill the void left behind when former chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal plunged to his death last week. After she took over for former chief accounting officer John Barresi just two months ago, Laura Crossen now faces the tall order of steering the Union, N.J. company’s financial dealings as the chain’s interim CFO. “Her knowledge of the company and long tenure should also provide some stability during this challenging time and until a permanent CFO is named,” Telsey Advisory Group retail analyst Cristina Fernández wrote in a research note on Monday of...
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.
A college student turned $25 million into more than $130 million by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond. Jake Freeman discussed his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it on Twitter. The 20-year-old touted Bed Bath & Beyond's products, and its prospects if consumer demand fades. A...
'Profoundly saddened': Bed Bath & Beyond reacts to CFO's death
A man who jumped to his death from a high-rise apartment in Manhattan has been identified by the New York City Police Department as Gustavo Arnal. A law enforcement source told CNN Arnal is the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. CNN’s Polo Sandoval has more.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall 18%; company names new CFO
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O), which has grappled with slumping business and shaken up management in recent months, fell nearly 20% on Tuesday in the first full day of trading after the sudden death of its chief financial officer.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump-and-Dump Claims Add Fuel to the Raging Fire
A disgruntled shareholder is suing Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) executives for an alleged pump-and-dump scheme. The lawsuit comes in the wake of the company’s chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, jumping out of a New York City window to his death. Article continues below advertisement. Lead plaintiff Pengcheng Si...
