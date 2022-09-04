The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond.The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet.It also comes weeks after Arnal was named in a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit.However,...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO