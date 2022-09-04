ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Runner

Review: Cracker Barrel serves up friendliness with a side of salt

Bakersfield welcomed its newest restaurant located just off Highway 99. Cracker Barrel Country Store serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Along with an open restaurant plan, the restaurant contains a small store offering items such as candy, prepackaged food, and various knick-knacks. I also saw some adorable Christmas and Halloween décor.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
TheHorse.com

Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California

On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Baking in the Bakersfield heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought. But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible. We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Heart Hospital comments on staff layoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital. 17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement: “Bakersfield Heart Hospital […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Education
Bakersfield Californian

Sikh Riders of America hosting 10th annual fundraising ride

The Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual charity ride on Oct. 8. The ride is set to start at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson and end at Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming, with registration and breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch served after the ride at 12:30 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: Catfish and lake time for Labor Day

Labor Day weekend in Bear Valley Springs featured a Catfish Catching Derby. Catfish have inundated both Cub Lake and Four Island Lake. As a means to help cull the invasive fish, anglers are encouraged to catch as many as possible and not to return them to the lake but dispose of them in special CSD provided buckets. Prizes are often awarded by lake officials, thus assuring individual anglers bragging rights for the number caught.
BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Grow Academy#K 8
KGET

High temperatures could be dangerous for a car’s tires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When the rubber meets the road in record-breaking heat, the chances of tire failure rise along with the temperature. “It flies and it hits that plastic radiator or the air conditioning unit on the front of the car and you’re done,” Charles Grace, manager of University Automotive, said to FOX40. Grace […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability

City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons. But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Intense heatwave causes ongoing flex alerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The intensifying heat wave is hammering California. Power grid watchdogs say the system is stressed to the limit and without aggressive power conservation at home and work, blackouts may be the only option available. All this, as all of us, are just trying to keep our cool. Flex alerts are important […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Vandalized, headless statue at East Bakersfield church now repaired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed.       The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed. “I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
KGET 17

The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
delanonow.com

“Rainbow Fentanyl” and YOUR Kids

I have done quite a bit of reading on the rise and threat of fentanyl. This deadly drug has made its way into the United States. If you have a child, you need to know how teens are being targeted and enticed to it. Fentanyl has been considered on the of the deadliest drug threat facing our nation.
DELANO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever

VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Septe. 1, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy