Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Review: Cracker Barrel serves up friendliness with a side of salt
Bakersfield welcomed its newest restaurant located just off Highway 99. Cracker Barrel Country Store serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Along with an open restaurant plan, the restaurant contains a small store offering items such as candy, prepackaged food, and various knick-knacks. I also saw some adorable Christmas and Halloween décor.
TheHorse.com
Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
Baking in the Bakersfield heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought. But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible. We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we […]
Bakersfield Heart Hospital comments on staff layoffs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital. 17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement: “Bakersfield Heart Hospital […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
Sikh Riders of America hosting 10th annual fundraising ride
The Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual charity ride on Oct. 8. The ride is set to start at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson and end at Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming, with registration and breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch served after the ride at 12:30 p.m.
CAP-K has new program to help residents who have unpaid water bills
Those who participate in CalWorks and CalFresh, and those whose income is 60 percent or less than the median state income of $33,719 per year are eligible to take part in the water relief program.
UPS hiring to fill 100,000 full and part time seasonal positions
Holiday shipping volumes usually start increasing in October and remain high through January. UPS is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for what they expect to be a busy shipping season.
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Catfish and lake time for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend in Bear Valley Springs featured a Catfish Catching Derby. Catfish have inundated both Cub Lake and Four Island Lake. As a means to help cull the invasive fish, anglers are encouraged to catch as many as possible and not to return them to the lake but dispose of them in special CSD provided buckets. Prizes are often awarded by lake officials, thus assuring individual anglers bragging rights for the number caught.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High temperatures could be dangerous for a car’s tires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When the rubber meets the road in record-breaking heat, the chances of tire failure rise along with the temperature. “It flies and it hits that plastic radiator or the air conditioning unit on the front of the car and you’re done,” Charles Grace, manager of University Automotive, said to FOX40. Grace […]
Bakersfield Californian
City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability
City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons. But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll...
Intense heatwave causes ongoing flex alerts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The intensifying heat wave is hammering California. Power grid watchdogs say the system is stressed to the limit and without aggressive power conservation at home and work, blackouts may be the only option available. All this, as all of us, are just trying to keep our cool. Flex alerts are important […]
Vandalized, headless statue at East Bakersfield church now repaired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed. The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed. “I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGET 17
The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
delanonow.com
“Rainbow Fentanyl” and YOUR Kids
I have done quite a bit of reading on the rise and threat of fentanyl. This deadly drug has made its way into the United States. If you have a child, you need to know how teens are being targeted and enticed to it. Fentanyl has been considered on the of the deadliest drug threat facing our nation.
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
Auto thefts cause worry, frustration for Bakersfield residents and businesses
Bakersfield is number 1 in the nation for car thefts, a dubious distinction. One small business owner talks about the frustration and fear of having a vehicle stolen.
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Septe. 1, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
rewind981.com
115 today in Bakersfield today… we tied an all time record!
It’s not a record you want to beat but we did it… Today was the 8th hottest day in recorded history… The hottest day on record was 118 degrees on July 18th 1908. So even though today sucked… it could’ve been a lot worse…
Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
Comments / 0