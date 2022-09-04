Read full article on original website
$14 million investment into rural health care happening in Kern County
A $14 million dollar investment is focused on removing barriers for Medicaid and MediCal patients across the county.
Bakersfield Heart Hospital comments on staff layoffs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital. 17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement: “Bakersfield Heart Hospital […]
Tulare County Fair back in action for 2022
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Tulare County fair is back for its 106th year in 2022 with new rides and a new lineup of music for what the fair is calling its year of “Jampacked Fun”. The opening day of the fair is on Wednesday, Sept. 14. and will run through Sunday, Sept. 18. Fairgoers can […]
Bakersfield Californian
Sikh Riders of America hosting 10th annual fundraising ride
The Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual charity ride on Oct. 8. The ride is set to start at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson and end at Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming, with registration and breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch served after the ride at 12:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' for the week of Sept. 5
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's that time of the week, It's Putting You to Work Wednesdays! Meaning--we're here to talk about job opportunities in and around Bakersfield. Marco Paredes with America's Job Center of California joined Eyewitness News Mornings to talk about resources for local job seekers.
CAP-K has new program to help residents who have unpaid water bills
Those who participate in CalWorks and CalFresh, and those whose income is 60 percent or less than the median state income of $33,719 per year are eligible to take part in the water relief program.
theshafterpress.com
Former Mayor Jon Johnston dies
Jon Johnston, a former mayor, City Council member and community leader for over two decades, died last week. He was 83. Johnston served on the council for many years, as well as being mayor beginning in 2012. Johnston began his service on the council in 1998. He also was a member on the Shafter Kiwanis board for many years.
Bakersfield Californian
City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability
City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons. But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gem and mineral show attracts crowds over Labor Day weekend
Sparkling gem stones and fossils encased in stone filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium over the holiday weekend, drawing rock hounds, fossil enthusiasts and gem collectors looking for a treasure to call their own. The 7th Annual Hanford Gem and Mineral Show took place Saturday and Sunday and was hosted by...
Bakersfield Now
Dignity Health Doctor talks health impacts from the heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Record high temperatures are being felt all around California including us here in Kern County where temperatures are so high that certain people are at risk. Dr. Nadeem Goraya who is a family medicine doctor with Dignity Health tells us how some medical conditions get...
Baking in the Bakersfield heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought. But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible. We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we […]
TheHorse.com
Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
GET Bus to offer free rides due to air quality
Golden Empire Transit (GET) is again providing free rides to the public due to expected unhealthy and potentially hazardous air quality.
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Catfish and lake time for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend in Bear Valley Springs featured a Catfish Catching Derby. Catfish have inundated both Cub Lake and Four Island Lake. As a means to help cull the invasive fish, anglers are encouraged to catch as many as possible and not to return them to the lake but dispose of them in special CSD provided buckets. Prizes are often awarded by lake officials, thus assuring individual anglers bragging rights for the number caught.
Review: Cracker Barrel serves up friendliness with a side of salt
Bakersfield welcomed its newest restaurant located just off Highway 99. Cracker Barrel Country Store serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Along with an open restaurant plan, the restaurant contains a small store offering items such as candy, prepackaged food, and various knick-knacks. I also saw some adorable Christmas and Halloween décor.
Bakersfield locals rescued ducks because the city is endangering the wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California mega drought is drying up our lakes here at home.Truxtun Lake is gone and the Park at River Walk is right behind it. Concerned community members have reached out to our station multiple times regarding the wildlife at risk. Now, one group is stepping up to do something about […]
Bakersfield Police Department provides updates on Union Avenue accidents
The Bakersfield Police Department has provided additional information in connection to separate accidents on Union Avenue over the weekend.
wascotrib.com
Student caught with gun, drugs at Independence High
A student carried a loaded firearm and marijuana on the Wasco Independence High campus until school staff seized the items on Monday, a Kern County Sheriff's Office advisory report. School staff secured the firearm without incident and contacted the sheriff's office. When officers arrived, they found a loaded 9mm"ghost gun"...
Statewide Flex Alert issued for 6th straight day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California energy officials extended a statewide Flex Alert into Monday — the sixth straight day — as high energy demands are expected amid extreme, record-setting heat. The California Independent Systems Operator and other state officials are asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use through the afternoon and evening to […]
Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
