Read full article on original website
Related
kernvalleysun.com
Broncs' run game stifled in 45-0 loss to Arvin
The Kern Valley Broncs football team met up with a crushing Bears defense and fell to 0-3 to start the season, with a 45-0 loss at Arvin last Friday. Three turnovers and a swarming Bears' defense were the stories of the game. Arvin led 6-0 after one quarter, but put up 22 points in the second to put the game away at 28-0 when the teams broke for halftime. In the second half, the Broncs’ offense continued to struggle, but the defense held the Bears to eight points in the third and nine in the fourth, for the win. The Bears outgained the Broncs 286-29 in total yards.
rewind981.com
115 today in Bakersfield today… we tied an all time record!
It’s not a record you want to beat but we did it… Today was the 8th hottest day in recorded history… The hottest day on record was 118 degrees on July 18th 1908. So even though today sucked… it could’ve been a lot worse…
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Septe. 1, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
Bakersfield Californian
Sikh Riders of America hosting 10th annual fundraising ride
The Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual charity ride on Oct. 8. The ride is set to start at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson and end at Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming, with registration and breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch served after the ride at 12:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Channel
Country legend Willie Nelson & Family to play Bakersfield's Dignity Amphitheatre
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country legend Willie Nelson & Family is heading to Bakersfield's Dignity Health Amphitheatre at The Park at River Walk on Oct. 11th. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12th on AXS' website. Nelson's career has spanned seven...
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Catfish and lake time for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend in Bear Valley Springs featured a Catfish Catching Derby. Catfish have inundated both Cub Lake and Four Island Lake. As a means to help cull the invasive fish, anglers are encouraged to catch as many as possible and not to return them to the lake but dispose of them in special CSD provided buckets. Prizes are often awarded by lake officials, thus assuring individual anglers bragging rights for the number caught.
Baking in the Bakersfield heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought. But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible. We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we […]
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' for the week of Sept. 5
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's that time of the week, It's Putting You to Work Wednesdays! Meaning--we're here to talk about job opportunities in and around Bakersfield. Marco Paredes with America's Job Center of California joined Eyewitness News Mornings to talk about resources for local job seekers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield locals rescued ducks because the city is endangering the wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California mega drought is drying up our lakes here at home.Truxtun Lake is gone and the Park at River Walk is right behind it. Concerned community members have reached out to our station multiple times regarding the wildlife at risk. Now, one group is stepping up to do something about […]
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
L.A. Weekly
Sherman Smoot Killed in Plane Accident on Minter Field Airport [Shafter, CA]
Minter Field Airport Plane Crash Left Veteran Pilot Dead. The incident happened on September 2nd, at around 10:51 a.m. near the airport. According to Kern County Fire Department, Smoot was flying a vintage WWII aircraft. However, the plane had some difficulty in takeoff, causing the plane to make a loop and crash into a field. The impact of the crash left Sherman in critical condition.
High temperatures could be dangerous for a car’s tires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When the rubber meets the road in record-breaking heat, the chances of tire failure rise along with the temperature. “It flies and it hits that plastic radiator or the air conditioning unit on the front of the car and you’re done,” Charles Grace, manager of University Automotive, said to FOX40. Grace […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wascotrib.com
Former Shafter Mayor Jon Johnston dies
Jon Johnston, a former mayor, City Council member and community leader for over two decades, died last week. He was 83. Johnston served on the council for many years, as well as being mayor beginning in 2012. Johnston began his service on the council in 1998. He also was a member on the Shafter Kiwanis board for many years.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to Bakersfield Police Deaprtment, a multi-vehicle accident was reported southwest Bakersfield Monday evening. The officials reported that the crash happened on Stine [..]
TheHorse.com
Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
Bakersfield Now
Several employees let go at Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:55 PM): Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in connection with this action will be effective November 5, 2022 and is expected to be permanent." ----------------------- Bakersfield Heart Hospital has let go...
KGET 17
The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft man dies at Hart Park
A Taft man died at Hart Park east of Bakersfield on Sunday, the Kern County Coroner said. Vicente Bautista, 25, was found unresponsive in the Kern River at the park at 3:39 p.m. He was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The...
Vandalized, headless statue at East Bakersfield church now repaired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed. The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed. “I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. […]
Bakersfield Now
No further outages in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As of 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, there are no further power outages in southwest Bakersfield. --- Pacific Gas & Electric report that 867 customers are without power in southwest Bakersfield. Power went out around 9:41 p.m. Customers from Ming Avenue and Wilson Road to Sage Drive...
Comments / 0