The Kern Valley Broncs football team met up with a crushing Bears defense and fell to 0-3 to start the season, with a 45-0 loss at Arvin last Friday. Three turnovers and a swarming Bears' defense were the stories of the game. Arvin led 6-0 after one quarter, but put up 22 points in the second to put the game away at 28-0 when the teams broke for halftime. In the second half, the Broncs’ offense continued to struggle, but the defense held the Bears to eight points in the third and nine in the fourth, for the win. The Bears outgained the Broncs 286-29 in total yards.

ARVIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO