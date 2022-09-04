Read full article on original website
On the campaign trail; McCarthy travels country boosting GOP candidates
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Labor Day celebrates the hard work of Americans across the nation and marks the unofficial end of summer. But in the political world, the day is all about kicking off the general election campaign season. Despite some recent hopeful signs for Democrats, the GOP is the favorite to win back control […]
Bakersfield Heart Hospital comments on staff layoffs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital. 17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement: “Bakersfield Heart Hospital […]
$14 million investment into rural health care happening in Kern County
A $14 million dollar investment is focused on removing barriers for Medicaid and MediCal patients across the county.
Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues
Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
Child torture suspect seeking to enter diversion program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with the torture and attempted murder of her 6-week-old son is seeking to enter a mental health diversion program, her attorney noting in a court filing she was sexually abused as a child and has been diagnosed with bipolar and major depressive disorders. The mental disorders 21-year-old Elizabeth […]
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' for the week of Sept. 5
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's that time of the week, It's Putting You to Work Wednesdays! Meaning--we're here to talk about job opportunities in and around Bakersfield. Marco Paredes with America's Job Center of California joined Eyewitness News Mornings to talk about resources for local job seekers.
KGET 17
The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
Bakersfield Californian
City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability
City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons. But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll...
Bakersfield Channel
Country legend Willie Nelson & Family to play Bakersfield's Dignity Amphitheatre
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country legend Willie Nelson & Family is heading to Bakersfield's Dignity Health Amphitheatre at The Park at River Walk on Oct. 11th. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12th on AXS' website. Nelson's career has spanned seven...
KGET 17
Hillary, Chelsea Clinton find ‘Gutsy’ woman in Bakersfield
The big question that faced Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in adapting their book, The Book of Gutsy Women, into an eight-part documentary series was who to include. The mother and daughter had written more than 130 essays for the book that spotlighted “gutsy” women through the years. They...
Bakersfield locals rescued ducks because the city is endangering the wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California mega drought is drying up our lakes here at home.Truxtun Lake is gone and the Park at River Walk is right behind it. Concerned community members have reached out to our station multiple times regarding the wildlife at risk. Now, one group is stepping up to do something about […]
Bakersfield Police Department provides updates on Union Avenue accidents
The Bakersfield Police Department has provided additional information in connection to separate accidents on Union Avenue over the weekend.
Suspect in corrections counselor slaying hides face during arraignment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a corrections counselor used a piece of paper to shield his face from cameras Wednesday during his formal arraignment. A judge noted the allegations against Robert Pernell Roberts make him eligible for the death penalty in the slaying of 43-year-old Benny Alcala […]
TheHorse.com
Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
Accused killer of corrections counselor removed from court following obscenity-laced outburst
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man charged in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. was removed from court Wednesday morning after repeatedly swearing loudly and referring to the murder charge he’s facing. After several warnings, a deputy removed Robert Pernell Roberts from the courtroom. A couple dozen other defendants were present at the […]
BPD on scene at a shooting in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received reports of a shooting in south Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon, according to Department officials. BPD officials said the call came in at 1:36 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene on Fremont Street and Clark Avenue at 1:39 p.m. This is developing and will be updated as […]
3-alarm fire destroys building on Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters appeared to have gained control and put out a massive fire at a building on Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield. Multiple fire crews were called to the area of 21st Street and Chester Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. 17 News photojournalist Juan Corona said the fire appeared to be at […]
Bakersfield Now
Taft man found unresponsive in Kern River Sunday: Coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Correction: This death is the ninth death in the Kern River in 2022. --- A 25-year-old man was found unresponsive in the Kern River Sunday afternoon, said the Kern County Coroner's Office. Vicente Bautista, of Taft was removed from the Kern River near Hart Park...
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Septe. 1, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
