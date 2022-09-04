ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

KGET

Bakersfield Heart Hospital comments on staff layoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital. 17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement: “Bakersfield Heart Hospital […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues

Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
LAMONT, CA
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

Child torture suspect seeking to enter diversion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with the torture and attempted murder of her 6-week-old son is seeking to enter a mental health diversion program, her attorney noting in a court filing she was sexually abused as a child and has been diagnosed with bipolar and major depressive disorders. The mental disorders 21-year-old Elizabeth […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' for the week of Sept. 5

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's that time of the week, It's Putting You to Work Wednesdays! Meaning--we're here to talk about job opportunities in and around Bakersfield. Marco Paredes with America's Job Center of California joined Eyewitness News Mornings to talk about resources for local job seekers.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability

City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons. But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton find ‘Gutsy’ woman in Bakersfield

The big question that faced Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in adapting their book, The Book of Gutsy Women, into an eight-part documentary series was who to include. The mother and daughter had written more than 130 essays for the book that spotlighted “gutsy” women through the years. They...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Break
Politics
KGET

Suspect in corrections counselor slaying hides face during arraignment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a corrections counselor used a piece of paper to shield his face from cameras Wednesday during his formal arraignment. A judge noted the allegations against Robert Pernell Roberts make him eligible for the death penalty in the slaying of 43-year-old Benny Alcala […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
TheHorse.com

Paint Filly Positive for WNV in California

On Sept. 2, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old Paint filly in Kern County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented beginning on Aug. 27 with ataxia that was worse in her hind end and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) in her shoulder and neck. She is reported to be alive. This is the sixth equine WNV case in California in 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD on scene at a shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received reports of a shooting in south Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon, according to Department officials. BPD officials said the call came in at 1:36 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene on Fremont Street and Clark Avenue at 1:39 p.m. This is developing and will be updated as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Taft man found unresponsive in Kern River Sunday: Coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Correction: This death is the ninth death in the Kern River in 2022. --- A 25-year-old man was found unresponsive in the Kern River Sunday afternoon, said the Kern County Coroner's Office. Vicente Bautista, of Taft was removed from the Kern River near Hart Park...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Septe. 1, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SHAFTER, CA

