Read full article on original website
Vegas ?☠☻
3d ago
yeah that's normal nowadays. They should search kids going to school. Every school should have metal detectors. Doesn't matter age. Parents should be responsible for their pos kid's
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in corrections counselor slaying hides face during arraignment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a corrections counselor used a piece of paper to shield his face from cameras Wednesday during his formal arraignment. A judge noted the allegations against Robert Pernell Roberts make him eligible for the death penalty in the slaying of 43-year-old Benny Alcala […]
Accused killer of corrections counselor removed from court following obscenity-laced outburst
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man charged in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. was removed from court Wednesday morning after repeatedly swearing loudly and referring to the murder charge he’s facing. After several warnings, a deputy removed Robert Pernell Roberts from the courtroom. A couple dozen other defendants were present at the […]
Wasco teen arrested on ‘ghost gun’ charges
WASCO, Calif., (KGET) — A teen was arrested Monday morning after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant for an illegal weapons investigation in Wasco. Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies from the KCSO said they served a search warrant in the 1800 block of 4th Street and recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun with […]
Man pleads no contest to murder in mistaken identity shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the 2019 death of Sara Bustamante, 38, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested in Delano standoff identified
Authorities have provided an update on the SWAT standoff that took place in Delano last Thursday. Police officers tried to contact Robert Vasquez at his home.
1 arrested after weekend standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A man has been arrested after an extensive standoff with police in south Bakersfield over the weekend. Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at Balboa Drive around 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 4. Police found a victim of the shooting who was not struck by gunfire. The […]
Auto thefts cause worry, frustration for Bakersfield residents and businesses
Bakersfield is number 1 in the nation for car thefts, a dubious distinction. One small business owner talks about the frustration and fear of having a vehicle stolen.
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested in alleged double shooting in Kern County
“On August 30, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office area deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills for a report of a possible shooting victim. When deputies arrived they located two Hispanic adult males, each suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was located deceased on scene. Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged in Vagabond Inn double homicide also attempted to kill mom: reports
After taking a brief nap in a laundry room, Williams awoke angry and shot a man in the head who was also in the room, he said according to the documents. He told police he went outside and tried to shoot his mother but "grazed" Mayorga instead.
Arrest made in alleged road rage Labor Day shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man allegedly fired a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, according to police. Robert Pierre Johnson, 37, was arrested after a woman reported she was driving when a man in another vehicle shot at her, police said. Officers contacted her after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at 11:28 a.m. […]
Slain corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle: reports
Also, police say a text sent from a number linked to Roberts said, “I just killed somebody. Watch the news.”
BPD makes arrest in connection to fatal hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in late August on Union Avenue. Officers arrested Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega, 25, of Bakersfield at Kern Canyon Road just after 2 p.m., according to the department. Arciniega was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in Fremont Street stabbing in Delano
The killing happened on August 30th in the 600 block of Fremont Street in Delano. Police say they found 50-year-old Andre Daniel Traylor with multiple stab wounds.
KGET 17
BPD: Armed robbery suspect at large
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 24. The robbery took place just before 1 p.m. at the Dollar General at 401 Union Ave. Officials said the suspect got into...
IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Delano stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing in Delano. Juan Pedro Gonzalez, 31, was booked Friday on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to inmate records. Delano police Sgt. Julian Ortiz said Gonzalez was arrested in the death of Andre Daniel Traylor, […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
BPD: Man arrested in East Bakersfield road rage shooting incident
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Monday in a rage road shooting incident in East Bakersfield. Police said the victim wasn't injured.
Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
Comments / 3