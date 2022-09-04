ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 3

Vegas ?☠☻
3d ago

yeah that's normal nowadays. They should search kids going to school. Every school should have metal detectors. Doesn't matter age. Parents should be responsible for their pos kid's

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Suspect in corrections counselor slaying hides face during arraignment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a corrections counselor used a piece of paper to shield his face from cameras Wednesday during his formal arraignment. A judge noted the allegations against Robert Pernell Roberts make him eligible for the death penalty in the slaying of 43-year-old Benny Alcala […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco teen arrested on ‘ghost gun’ charges

WASCO, Calif., (KGET) — A teen was arrested Monday morning after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant for an illegal weapons investigation in Wasco. Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies from the KCSO said they served a search warrant in the 1800 block of 4th Street and recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun with […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to murder in mistaken identity shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the 2019 death of Sara Bustamante, 38, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Wasco, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

1 arrested after weekend standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A man has been arrested after an extensive standoff with police in south Bakersfield over the weekend. Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at Balboa Drive around 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 4. Police found a victim of the shooting who was not struck by gunfire. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested in alleged double shooting in Kern County

“On August 30, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office area deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills for a report of a possible shooting victim. When deputies arrived they located two Hispanic adult males, each suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was located deceased on scene. Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#High School#Marijuana
KGET

Arrest made in alleged road rage Labor Day shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man allegedly fired a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, according to police. Robert Pierre Johnson, 37, was arrested after a woman reported she was driving when a man in another vehicle shot at her, police said. Officers contacted her after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at 11:28 a.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD makes arrest in connection to fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in late August on Union Avenue. Officers arrested Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega, 25, of Bakersfield at Kern Canyon Road just after 2 p.m., according to the department. Arciniega was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET 17

BPD: Armed robbery suspect at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 24. The robbery took place just before 1 p.m. at the Dollar General at 401 Union Ave. Officials said the suspect got into...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Delano stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing in Delano. Juan Pedro Gonzalez, 31, was booked Friday on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to inmate records. Delano police Sgt. Julian Ortiz said Gonzalez was arrested in the death of Andre Daniel Traylor, […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy