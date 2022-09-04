Read full article on original website
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Boston Red Sox Secure Ex-World Series Champ For At Least One More Year
It appears Enrique Hernandez will continue to play for the Boston Red Sox, the same team where he shone in the 2021 MLB postseason. According to sources cited by ESPN, the 31-year-old center fielder agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million on Monday. The 2020 World Series champion missed...
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
Cardinals score five in ninth inning, stun Nationals
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
Joe Maddon: 'If (teams) only want middle managers, I'm not going to fit anymore'
The Los Angeles Angels have yet again been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball in 2022. Entering Tuesday with a 59-76 record, the Halos are all but eliminated from postseason contention and are bound to finish with a sub-.500 mark. The brutal campaign in Los Angeles included the dismissal...
Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues
OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains QB Trey Lance not being a captain
Those associated with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly never even considered holding a quarterback competition at any point this spring or summer. 2021 rookie Trey Lance served as QB1 throughout offseason workouts as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from March shoulder surgery and as general manager John Lynch attempted to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller before his base salary for 2022 became guaranteed. No team offered anything of note for Garoppolo's services, and he ultimately accepted a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup.
Gisele Bündchen reportedly not set to attend Buccaneers-Cowboys season opener
Multiple stories have surfaced over the past week claiming that Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, remains upset that the seven-time Super Bowl champion ended a short-lived winter retirement to return to the club and play at least one more NFL season. For a...
Gisele Bündchen reportedly 'wasn't thrilled' Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers
A bombshell report from last week claimed that Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was upset over her husband's decision to end a short-lived winter retirement to return to the team for at least one more NFL season. There's an update on the situation...
