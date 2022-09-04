Read full article on original website
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Concrete Contractors
My Grand Junction, Colorado home is in desperate need of concrete work. At times like these, the wise thing to do is reach out to you via social media for your recommendations. A few days ago a post went out on Facebook, "I'm needing concrete work done on the front...
Former Grand Junction School Now Home of Elegant Wine Bar
A former historical schoolhouse in Grand Junction has found new life as a downtown hotspot with several new attractions. At the corner of 7th and grand is the former site of the Lowell Schoolhouse which has now been transformed into several new developments, including the 7th Grand Wine Bar. The...
Move Into a Permanent Vacation Setting in Grand Junction Colorado
A Colorado dream home is one that helps make every day feel like a vacation. Coming home should be something you celebrate at the end of the day, especially if have made upgrades or modifications yourself. Today we are going to check out a 'permanent vacation' waiting off Patterson in...
Grand Junction Colorado Streets with the Most Unique Names
Ever roll up to a stop sign and discover you are driving down a Grand Junction street with a unique name? Perhaps you found yourself on Delicious Road, or maybe Partee Drive?. Some of our listeners had some great streets to share. A few of these we had never heard of, and there are some that got multiple mentions yet we can exactly locate them. See what you think, and include your choice for the most unique street in Grand Junction by chatting on our station app.
KJCT8
Montrose County Road and Bridge operator places at national roadeo
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Rusty Catlin, a Montrose County Road and Bridge foreman, recently placed in the top ten of the American Public Works Association’s National Equipment Roadeo in Charlotte, North Carolina. Catlin placed fifth overall in the backhoe with a total time of 3:37 and tenth in the...
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
Mesa County Farm Recognized for Reaching Centennial
The Johnson-Reaphook Ranch has been in business since 1900, and History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture have commemorated their achievement
Big Plans for Delta Colorado’s 1 of 6 Historic Egyptian Theatre
A historic theatre in Delta, Colorado is for sale, and a prospective buyer has huge plans for the venue. See what's in store for Western Colorado's Egyptian Theatre. The Egyptian Theatre at 452 Main Street in Delta, along with its counterpart, the Tru Vu Drive In, went up for sale earlier in 2022. As it turns out, a buyer with an extensive background in music production plans to take the reins.
Grand Junction Confectionery Takes Deliciousness National On QVC
The video above aired yesterday on national television. Were you aware this incredibly popular Grand Junction, Colorado business is frequently featured nationally on QVC?. Yesterday, August 31, 2022, the following image went out on Enstrom Candies' official Facebook page:. It's no secret I've spent a significant percentage of my life...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle trailer park could see over 60 new units added
A proposal to extend a conditional use permit to expand King’s Crown Mobile Park in Rifle was approved unanimously by the Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 30. King’s Crown was originally built in 1975 at 200 W. 20th Street and features 134 residential units. In September...
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Grand Junction
“Rainbow fentanyl resembles things like candy or even ecstasy,” said Sargent Dave Godwin.
One of These Homeless Grand Junction Pets Could Go Home With You Today
September is here, fall is on the way, and we have three adorable pets ready for adoption from Roice-Hurst Humane Society. You just never know from week to week what kind of pets are going to show up at Roice-Hurst looking for a forever home. This week we have a beautiful stray cat, a tiny spirited chihuahua, and a dog that loves to play fetch.
coloradosun.com
Along Colorado’s I-70 detour route, speeding, traffic jams — and an occasional boost to business
Closures of Colorado’s main east-west thoroughfare this summer have sent drivers on hourslong detours — bringing added traffic and a welcome boost to some towns and businesses on the alternate routes. In Craig, there’s been a bump to restaurants and grocery stores. In Rifle, Interstate 70 closures have...
KJCT8
Riverfront at Dos Rios development update
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back in 2020, we brought news of the city reaching an agreement to develop the Riverfront at Dos Rios. Well, construction is underway. “It’s a signature, a piece of our riverfront experience. So it’s really kind of a pearl among the strings of pearls there along the riverfront,” said City of Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamara Allen.
Historic western heat wave could set dozens of new record highs in Colorado this week
An unusually large and strong area of high pressure (for early September) will stay parked over the western United States this week. Those under the high will experience extreme heat with some places potentially hitting new all-time record highs. The hot weather stretches from California to the eastern plains of Colorado.Record highs are possible through Thursday in Colorado for cities such as Grand Junction, Boulder, Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins. Some mountain town may also hit new record highs with mid to upper 80s expected over the next several days.In addition to daily records we could also see other temperature milestones, including the latest 100 degree reading in Denver. While we are not currently forecasting highs to hit 100 in the Mile High City, it will be close each day. Denver's current latest 100 degree reading on record happened on September 5, 2020, when the high was 101.Another moving temperature target in Denver is the number of 90 degree days for a season. Monday (Labor Day) will make the 61st time the high has been 90 degrees or higher since the middle of May.
GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
Two Lost Hikers in Record High Temperatures
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office received a report about two missing hikers as Grand Valley Temperatures soared toward record high today.
Lies We Tell Ourselves In Grand Junction To Get Through The Day
Are you struggling to get through each day? If it's any consolation, you're not alone. Here's a sample of the lies we tell ourselves in Grand Junction in hopes they'll carry us through. I asked on Facebook, "What is a lie you tell yourself to get through the day?" Here...
KJCT8
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday. Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then...
LOOK: Awesome CAVU Landing of EA-18G Growler in Grand Junction
Are you ready to view a different perspective for the approach to Grand Junction Regional Airport? Check out footage recorded three days ago from the cockpit of an EA-18G on approach to Grand Junction, Colorado. Slightly Different Perspective of Grand Junction, Colorado. Check out the video, and try to keep...
