ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Streets with the Most Unique Names

Ever roll up to a stop sign and discover you are driving down a Grand Junction street with a unique name? Perhaps you found yourself on Delicious Road, or maybe Partee Drive?. Some of our listeners had some great streets to share. A few of these we had never heard of, and there are some that got multiple mentions yet we can exactly locate them. See what you think, and include your choice for the most unique street in Grand Junction by chatting on our station app.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Fruita, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Dinosaur, CO
City
Fruita, CO
Fruita, CO
Real Estate
KJCT8

Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Big Plans for Delta Colorado’s 1 of 6 Historic Egyptian Theatre

A historic theatre in Delta, Colorado is for sale, and a prospective buyer has huge plans for the venue. See what's in store for Western Colorado's Egyptian Theatre. The Egyptian Theatre at 452 Main Street in Delta, along with its counterpart, the Tru Vu Drive In, went up for sale earlier in 2022. As it turns out, a buyer with an extensive background in music production plans to take the reins.
DELTA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Colorado House#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Hoa
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle trailer park could see over 60 new units added

A proposal to extend a conditional use permit to expand King’s Crown Mobile Park in Rifle was approved unanimously by the Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 30. King’s Crown was originally built in 1975 at 200 W. 20th Street and features 134 residential units. In September...
RIFLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KJCT8

Riverfront at Dos Rios development update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back in 2020, we brought news of the city reaching an agreement to develop the Riverfront at Dos Rios. Well, construction is underway. “It’s a signature, a piece of our riverfront experience. So it’s really kind of a pearl among the strings of pearls there along the riverfront,” said City of Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamara Allen.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Historic western heat wave could set dozens of new record highs in Colorado this week

An unusually large and strong area of high pressure (for early September) will stay parked over the western United States this week. Those under the high will experience extreme heat with some places potentially hitting new all-time record highs. The hot weather stretches from California to the eastern plains of Colorado.Record highs are possible through Thursday in Colorado for cities such as Grand Junction, Boulder, Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins. Some mountain town may also hit new record highs with mid to upper 80s expected over the next several days.In addition to daily records we could also see other temperature milestones, including the latest 100 degree reading in Denver. While we are not currently forecasting highs to hit 100 in the Mile High City, it will be close each day. Denver's current latest 100 degree reading on record happened on September 5, 2020, when the high was 101.Another moving temperature target in Denver is the number of 90 degree days for a season. Monday (Labor Day) will make the 61st time the high has been 90 degrees or higher since the middle of May. 
DENVER, CO
KREX

GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy