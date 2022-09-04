ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

denverite.com

Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime

Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County considers developing open space

Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area. Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West

Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'September epidemic' could make a comeback

DENVER — This may be the year we see the return of the "September epidemic" -- the back-to-school time when a wave of viruses hits kids, especially those who have asthma. 9NEWS spoke with National Jewish Health pulmonologist Dr. Anthony Gerber to discuss why we may see the epidemic come back for the first time in three years.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

New Colorado research shows pushing back school start times increases sleep for families, teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families could always use a little more sleep before heading to school. 11 News spoke with pediatric sleep psychologist and researcher at National Jewish Health Dr. Lisa Meltzer, who evaluated new school start times implemented at the Cherry Creek School District near Denver. High school start times were moved from 7:10 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and middle school start times were moved from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Two Buildings at Interlocken Business Park Sell for $102.5M

Real estate investment management firm Rockwood Capital and Seattle-based commercial real estate firm Urban Renaissance Group (URG), have acquired 380 Interlocken Building and 390 Interlocken Building in Broomfield for $102.5 million, according to two separate warranty deeds. 390 Interlocken Crescent sold for $60.5 million and 380 Interlocken Crescent sold for $42 million. The seller was Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties.
BROOMFIELD, CO

