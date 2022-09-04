Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
The coal-fired power plant in Pueblo is seen as so unreliable one of its co-op owners wants out
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is seeking to pull out of its stake in Xcel Energy’s troubled Comanche 3 coal-fired power plant and recoup its investment in the unit. The CORE Electric Cooperative, serving 172,000 members in suburban and rural areas from south of Castle Rock to north of...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
Restaurants seeing less gratuity for takeout, delivery amid tipping fatigue
A report by the digital restaurant payment platform Toast found that in the second quarter of this year, in-person dining tips remained consistent while take out and delivery tips dipped.
denverite.com
Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime
Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Landlord licensing compliance ‘slow and disappointing’
Earlier this year, Denver City Council passed a property ordinance that requires all rental houses, units and apartments to be licensed.
Douglas County considers developing open space
Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area. Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts
Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
broomfieldleader.com
At Colorado furniture boutique, shoppers receive bargains while workers get a second chance
DENVER — After years of experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and jail, Wiley Goodman was asked to interview with yet another program that said it could help him. But this program felt different. Lola Strong, the managing director of The Other Side Academy, told Goodman things about himself that were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 ways to save on electric bill during record-breaking heat
Record-breaking heat is expected in Colorado this week. Those hot temperatures might have you running to lower your thermostat. However, doing so could send your electric bill soaring.
2 northern Colorado school districts to release students early due to heat
COLORADO, USA — Students in two northern Colorado school districts will be released two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat. The Poudre School District, which covers the Fort Collins area, and the Thompson School District, which covers the Loveland area, announced those plans on Tuesday.
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West
Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'September epidemic' could make a comeback
DENVER — This may be the year we see the return of the "September epidemic" -- the back-to-school time when a wave of viruses hits kids, especially those who have asthma. 9NEWS spoke with National Jewish Health pulmonologist Dr. Anthony Gerber to discuss why we may see the epidemic come back for the first time in three years.
Developer plans to demolish abandoned buildings, build townhomes
Mayor Mike Coffman said a developer has plans to demolish a block of abandoned buildings to put up more than 50 townhomes.
denverite.com
A Quality Inn shelter is booting out homeless residents. Now, they are meeting Wednesday night to brainstorm where to live safely
Last Friday, a group of unhoused Denver residents, at high risk of dying from COVID-19, stood outside their temporary home at a Quality Inn on Zuni Street wondering where they would live in a couple of weeks. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which had contracted with the City of...
KKTV
New Colorado research shows pushing back school start times increases sleep for families, teachers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families could always use a little more sleep before heading to school. 11 News spoke with pediatric sleep psychologist and researcher at National Jewish Health Dr. Lisa Meltzer, who evaluated new school start times implemented at the Cherry Creek School District near Denver. High school start times were moved from 7:10 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and middle school start times were moved from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
Did Denver make the list of best or worst state capitals to live in?
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
milehighcre.com
Two Buildings at Interlocken Business Park Sell for $102.5M
Real estate investment management firm Rockwood Capital and Seattle-based commercial real estate firm Urban Renaissance Group (URG), have acquired 380 Interlocken Building and 390 Interlocken Building in Broomfield for $102.5 million, according to two separate warranty deeds. 390 Interlocken Crescent sold for $60.5 million and 380 Interlocken Crescent sold for $42 million. The seller was Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties.
Denver’s August housing report shows market has shifted
Buyers now have the power in Denver’s housing market as home prices are falling and homes are staying in the market for longer.
Where to get a gallon of gas for less than $3
Gas prices have been slowly dropping over the last few months, including right here in Colorado.
Comments / 0