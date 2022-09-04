ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A new Torchlight game has begun playtesting on Steam, but it may not be what you expect

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ0NN_0hiEsyPM00

Torchlight Infinite , the latest game in the ARPG series after 2020's mixed bag, Torchlight 3, has entered a closed playtest on Steam ahead of a planned October release. Infinite is free-to-play, loot-focused, and also releasing on mobile.

I have fond memories of Torchlights 1 and 2, released in 2009 and 2012 respectively. Torchlight was one of the first entries of the 2010s revitalization of top-down, loot-heavy ARPGs like Diablo 3 and Path of Exile, and remains unique with its vibrant art style and simpler, easier to grasp build crafting. Developer Runic Games was shuttered by its owners, Perfect World, in 2017, with development on Torchlight 3 handed off to San Francisco-based Echtra Games.

We weren't enamored with Torchlight 3. In his review , Luke Winkie gave it a 60%, remarking midway through that "It was about the 12th time in a row that I found myself delving into a cookie-cutter dungeon in order to finish yet another uninspired quest that I began to notice what was missing was more than what was there."

Perfect World has now given the franchise to Shanghai-based XD Inc . In promo for Infinite, XD highlights the game's build and ability variety, loot grinding, and in-game auction house. On the game's monetization, XD describes Infinite as "burden-free gaming," and while "exclusive drops" can only be achieved via grinding, players can "Further [their] personal visions on builds and appearance from available microtransactions."

Infinite could very well wind up being a fun, fair take on the F2P loot-em-up. Even if it isn't, fellow PC ARPG convert Diablo Immortal proved that it's at least a very lucrative prospect . Either way, this doesn't exactly scream Torchlight to me. The "ultimate free market" and "grind to get it all" promised by Infinite seem as far as can be from the plucky, laid-back Diablolike I enjoyed back in 2009. If you're interested in Infinite, you can wishlist it on Steam and apply for the closed playtest.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Here's when Disney Dreamlight Valley unlocks in your timezone

With Disney Dreamlight Valley (opens in new tab)'s release almost upon us, you might be wondering exactly when you can jump into this magical sim. In a world shared by both Pixar and traditional Disney characters, you'll need to complete quests and overcome challenges and puzzles as you unlock different Realms in a bid to save the valley.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new performance mode for Xbox Series S, an official tool for installing and making mods, and a big improvement to outfits via the 1.6 Edgerunners update, which was announced alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it seems like most future updates to the game will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The next Gundam game is a free 6vs6 shooter hitting Steam this month

Most of them have guns, but my money's on the guy with medieval weaponry. Gundam Evolution, Bandai Namco's free-to-play hero shooter set in the world of the wildly popular mecha anime, is set for a Steam release (opens in new tab) on September 22. The game will feature 12 playable mobile suits (those are the mechs, if you're a philistine like me), 6v6 combat, and three "objective-based" game modes. Also, one of the mechs has a glowing war axe and pteruges (opens in new tab) for some reason.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

War MMO with thousands of simultaneous players is about to get its biggest update

After five years in early access, Foxhole is hitting 1.0 in September. I've had my eye on Foxhole (opens in new tab), a top-down war MMO that models logistics and supply chains, since it first hit early access in 2017. A WW2-era military sim with dual joystick controls and battles on the scale of Planetside is immediately intriguing, but I've been waiting for it to develop into more of a game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Playtest#Runic Games#Game Developer#Video Game#Torchlight Infinite#Arpg#Perfect World#Echtra Games
PC Gamer

The city builder where you build on a giant animal's back has a release date

Zürich-based developer Stray Fawn Studio is making The Wandering Village, a city builder in which you cross a toxic wasteland on the back of a humongous creature called Onbu. As well as managing your settlement on this friendly kaiju dinosaur beast, you have to manage your relationship with Onbu, which may be a peaceful, symbiotic coexistence or something more parasitic and fractious. It'll be entering early access on September 14.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Destiny 2’s new Eruption mode is the best thing to happen to its PvP in years

Bungie’s new Eruption mode for Destiny 2 is the most exciting thing that’s happened to the game’s player-vs-player (PvP) Crucible for years. If you remember Cranked from Call of Duty, this is Destiny 2’s version. You run around eliminating players in the Iron Banner playlist to build streaks, and then you’re hunted by the entire opposite team in an elaborate game of cat and mouse.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Phasmophobia custom difficulty coming this month on its updated roadmap

The update shows what came new this year and what's yet to come in, well into 2023. Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has released an updated roadmap outlining its development plans for the remainder of 2022 into 2023. It has also revealed that the game's long-awaited custom difficulties are coming this month alongside a big update.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Why has no Pokémon clone taken off like Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley (opens in new tab) is the golden child of farming sims. It's sold more than 20 million copies since 2016 and kicking off a torrent of farm life games on PC. But there's been no Stardew Valley moment for the monster-taming genre. Pokémon clones (opens in new tab) are now abundant, yet none have had a sliver of Stardew Valley's success, yet alone Pokémon's. If Stardew Valley hit on some magical formula for reimagining a classic Japanese series as a modern indie game, monster tamers haven't found it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Nier: Automata's legendary hoax is finally playable as a mod

Nier: Automata's last greatest secret, hoax or not, is finally real and playable. The Nier: Automata Church mod (opens in new tab) is the long-awaited release from the modders who gripped the gaming community with one of this year's biggest mysteries (opens in new tab). It's a roughly hour-long tribute to Nier: Replicant and Drakengard 3 and features new, groundbreaking modding techniques.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dwarf Fortress Steam Edition threatens to make it playable for just about anyone

24/7 classical guitar (with dwarven vocals) to chill and build forts to. PAX West 2022 was in full swing last weekend, and for Dwarf Fortress (opens in new tab) developers Tarn and Zach Adams, plus publisher Kitfox Games, that meant it was time to show off an hour (opens in new tab) of the new Dwarf Fortress Steam Edition in all its unscripted glory, complete with imported barrels of crow blood. For those who know DF by its reputation as intimidating and hard to play it'll be a real revolution in how you view this venerable simulator.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion Phantom Liberty coming in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077’s first major downloadable content, the expansion Phantom Liberty, is coming in 2023, developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday with the add-on’s first teaser trailer. CD Projekt Red describes Phantom Liberty as a new “spy-thriller expansion” for Cyberpunk 2077 that will be set in a new district of Night City.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Undertale successor Deltarune won't get a new chapter in 2022

When Undertale creator Toby Fox released the second chapter of Deltarune last year, it arrived roughly a year behind schedule. That's fine though, because it was reportedly very good, though if you've been waiting with decreasing patience for further instalments, I'm sad to report that none will arrive during 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Razer's Basilisk V3 Pro Is the Brand's Most Advanced Gaming Mouse Yet

The race to produce the best gaming gear possible never slows down, and now Razer has introduced the new Basilisk V3 Pro, hailed by the company as the most advanced gaming mouse ever produced. Retaining much of its predecessor’s exceptional ergonomic form, the new mode has greatly increased its customizability thanks to a 13-Zone Chroma Lighting and Full Underglow, each of those areas boasting a choice of 16.8 million colors to suit your battle station no matter how it looks.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Famous tabletop game Munchkin is going digital

Kick in the door, kill the monsters, steal the treasure—but do it digitally, and soon. Love it or hate it, Munchkin has been a fixture of the tabletop gaming scene for 20 years, a take-that backstabbing card game where players seek to be the first, richest, most horrible little person to get level 10. It's finally coming to digital, as Dire Wolf has announced an adaptation in partnership with Munchkin publisher Steve Jackson Games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I'm nervous about playing my rank-up game so I'm writing this instead

I've been playing a lot of Valorant lately. I'm a very social person normally, spending many weekends and weekday evenings out with friends, and I stream story heavy games in the evening. And even with all these other activities, I've got Valorant on my mind, wishing just a little bit to be at home playing the game. Hell, I'm at work writing this article because I know I have to play that game tonight.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 lost sector rotation for the Season of Plunder

Knowing the Destiny 2 lost sector rotation is a good way to get ahead of which mini-dungeons are coming up in the game, and what exotic armor type you can hope to farm from them. As with the last few seasons, Bungie has added some powerful exotic armor pieces that you can only get by running Legend or Master lost sector's solo. There are also lots of exotics from previous seasons you can only get this way as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best controller for PC gaming will no longer cost you an arm and a leg

Everything you love about the Elite Series 2 controller, but more affordable. Microsoft just revealed the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 'Core' controller, launching later this month for $129.99 (opens in new tab). Aside from the new white color scheme, the Elite Series 2 Core features the same design and features as the Elite Series 2 controller, also known as our favorite PC gaming controller (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy