Whitesburg Mayor honored by UPike
Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft has been honored by the University of Pikeville for her response to the flooding disaster. At UPike’s 2022 Opening Convocation Ceremony, UPike President Burton J. Webb and Professor of Business Howard Roberts honored Mayor Craft with the Baird Family Service Award for what they called her “grit, persistence and determination” and her ability to coordinate the immediate relief efforts with long-term planning.
Pikeville man caught after 10 days on the run
A Pikeville man who ran from police and reportedly left his female companion to be arrested about ten days ago has been nabbed. Jacob Vanover allegedly had several outstanding warrants when some Pikeville officers saw him at a gas station on August 26. After a struggle with an officer’s taser...
LCC volleyball back on the court tonight
8-2 Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball is back in action tonight when they play at Floyd Central starting at 5:30. LCC volleyball will play at Harlan County on Thursday.
Civil War Battle reenactment is set for this weeked
The annual Middle Creek Civil War Battle reenactment is set for this weeked at the Middle Creek National Battlefield in Prestonsburg. From September 9-11 the public is invited to see the Civil War era camp that is open from 10am-6pm. Saturday events include a Ladies Lemonade Social, the Battle of...
Major upgrades coming to the Floyd County Water System
Work could start next month on a major upgrade to the water infrastructure in Floyd County. Wednesday Governor Andy Beshear announced the impending start of the Wayland to Lackey Water Line Replacement Project which will replace almost 20,000 feet of existing water lines with new PVC and iron lines. WYMT...
Perry County receives over $9 million for infrastructure work
Governor Andy Beshear and Representative Hal Rogers have presented Perry County with nearly $9 million toward infrastructure improvements to upgrade the water systems in Hazard and Buckhorn. In addition WYMT reports they also announced more than $850,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet towards road resurfacing and job creation. The Governor...
Help available through the USDA For flood victims
The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development Administration is offering help for those affected by the floods. The agency has set up a help center in the Letcher. County Recreation Center that will be there for at least the rest of the week to help you apply for money for repairs to your home and property, and other assistance.
Letcher County Public Schools announced flood delayed start date
Letcher County Public Schools are on track to open on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Superintendent Denise Yonts says all the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in the drying process and they have had their construction company and architects in to complete inspections and make plans for restoration.
