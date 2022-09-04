Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly talked to Kayshon Boutte after frustrating performance against FSU
Much was made on social media of All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte removing any mention of LSU from his Instagram account after the Tigers’ loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Some immediately thought that might mean Boutte is thinking about entering the transfer portal, which isn’t possible at...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly says the team is 'crushed,' by Maason Smith injury, now it's next man up
LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday that sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will be out for the remainder of the season with a left ACL tear. Smith appeared injured after celebrating a play during the first defensive drive against Florida State on Sunday. He was seen using crutches on the sideline for the remainder of the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith has torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season
Sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith suffered a torn left ACL in LSU’s season-opening loss Sunday night against Florida State and will miss the rest of the season as he recovers, The Advocate confirmed. TigerDetails first reported the news. Smith, who seemed poised for a breakout year, hurt his knee...
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
She's got a purple t-shirt & an LSU heart of gold.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 1? Vote now.
Week 1 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area featured plenty of outstanding individual efforts, and now is your chance to help pick the Player of the Week. You can voice your opinion on who earns this week's honor in the poll below. If you have...
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
After appeals process, LHSAA's select/nonselect balance shifts again, playoff structure pending
The LHSAA’s select/nonselect pendulum swung again on the day that the organization's executive committee heard appeals on behalf of 68 schools and then went into deliberations. Schools will receive results of their appeals on Friday. After more than four hours in closed session, executive director Eddie Bonine said the...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
Academy of the Sacred Heart inducts extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion
During the Mass of the Holy Spirit, the first of the school year, 16 students at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans were inducted Aug. 19 as 2022-23 extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion. Receiving pins of distinction from head of school Micheline Dutil were Amelie Bent, Isabella...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!
After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!. On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
While Attempting to Flee, These Armed Carjackers Were Stopped in the Most New Orleans Way Ever
This will definitely be hard to beat when it comes to the award for the most New Orleans story of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in Louisiana hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
New Orleans nonprofits thrive selling concessions at the Superdome
"It's very hard to be a small nonprofit and to be able to compete with the larger nonprofits for grants."
Comments / 0