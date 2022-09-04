ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
Tina Howell

Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!

After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!. On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
NOLA.com

An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
