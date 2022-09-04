After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!. On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

