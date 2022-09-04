Read full article on original website
Related
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, awarded prequalification by WHO
GSK announced today that the World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded prequalification to Mosquirix (also known as RTS,S/AS01), GSK’s groundbreaking malaria vaccine. This is the first prequalification for a malaria vaccine and is an important step in rolling out the vaccine in countries with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission.
Comments / 0