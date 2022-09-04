ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants make starting decision at left guard ahead of Week 1

The New York Giants have seemingly made a crucial decision regarding their starting lineup in Week One of the 2022 regular season. Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard in the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart against the Tennessee Titans. Injuries made this decision difficult for New York as the original projected, Shane Lemieux, was placed on injured reserve to start the season. Lemieux will be absent from the lineup until at least Week Four. Until Lemieux is ready to return, Ben Bredeson is the presumed starter at left guard.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains QB Trey Lance not being a captain

Those associated with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly never even considered holding a quarterback competition at any point this spring or summer. 2021 rookie Trey Lance served as QB1 throughout offseason workouts as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from March shoulder surgery and as general manager John Lynch attempted to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller before his base salary for 2022 became guaranteed. No team offered anything of note for Garoppolo's services, and he ultimately accepted a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

HC Matt LaFleur puts Packers wide receivers on notice

The Green Bay Packers’ offense is going to look drastically different in 2022. Losing your number one and two wide receiver on your depth chart will do that. Davante Adams is now catching passes from Derek Carr in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That means that Allen Lazard and (likely) Sammy Watkins will be competing for that number one wide receiver spot. However, Green Bay’s offense figures to go much deeper than whoever lines up at WR1. LaFleur had a pretty telling comment regarding this year’s wide receiver room in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Bears#Chiefs#Nfc North#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Should Accept His Fortune At This Point

Time is ticking away on the Baltimore Ravens and their contract offer to Lamar Jackson. The 2022 offseason has been a battle between the two during contract negotiations. However, neither side is getting an offer they want. Jackson is looking for fully-guaranteed money, much like Deshaun Watson got in Cleveland.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers

Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Ravens Defender Makes A Bold Super Bowl Claim

Things didn’t go the Baltimore Ravens‘ way last season. They had an 8-3 record at one point but lost their remaining six games to bow out of the playoffs. It didn’t help that injuries on their key players, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson, started to pile up. But...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline for contract extension

We’ve known for some time that former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was not going to discuss a potential contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens in-season. We just didn’t know exactly what the deadline would be. That’s now changed. Jackson spoke with reporters on Wednesday days before his Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Raiders Share A Chill-Inducing 2022 Hype Video

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some major moves to help them compete better this season. They have hired offensive-minded mentor Josh McDaniels as head coach after helping the New England Patriots win six Super Bowl titles. The Raiders also gave contract extensions to defensive end Maxx Crosby, wide receiver...
NFL

