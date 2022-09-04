ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns sign OL Joe Haeg as Conklin's availability in question

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
While most would say that the Cleveland Browns have a lot of depth on their offensive line, it seems they may not be satisfied. While the team kept 10 of them on their initial 53-man roster, there is room for concern at tackle.

Jack Conklin is trying to return from a major knee injury last year which led his contract to be restructured with concerns about his recovery. Chris Hubbard has been a capable backup but isn’t a long-term starter and missed last year with an injury.

James Hudson III struggled when forced into action as a rookie as well. Blake Hance, who was also forced into starting duties in 2021, was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns had OL Joe Haeg in for a visit on Friday and today comes word that they will be signing the versatile offensive lineman:

Haeg struggled on a bad offensive line in Pittsburgh last year but the hope is that the zone scheme and coach Bill Callahan can work wonders for him.

It is interesting that the report notes Conklin’s recovery as a potential concern. If he can’t play early in the season, Hubbard and Hudson seemed like likely replacements but Haeg now could join the mix.

We have not seen any corresponding move on the 53-man or whether Haeg is signing to the practice squad instead.

