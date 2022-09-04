Read full article on original website
Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
theScore
Why Chelsea's problems might not be solved by sacking Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel was supported in his role as Chelsea head coach. New co-owner Todd Boehly was considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo until Tuchel reportedly vetoed the deal over concerns about the veteran's fit into his fluid attack. And then there was the deadline-day arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a 33-year-old striker past his best but with whom Tuchel shares a "close bond."
BBC
BBC
BBC
FOX Sports
SB Nation
The Return of Marcus Rashford
At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
Former Blue Pat Nevin Shares His Thoughts On Chelsea's Recent Business Over The Summer
Ex-Blue midfielder Pat Nevin speaks on Thomas Tuchel under no pressure to succeed and Wesley Fofana being worth every penny.
BBC
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel turned out to not be Todd Boehly’s guy at Chelsea — reports
Chelsea’s new owners stated quite clearly at the start that we’re looking to build something long-term with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. He’s our guy, said Mr Todd, and you gotta have your guy. And Tuchel was backed accordingly, and given more responsibility and more power than any other Chelsea head coach in the last many decades.
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager after deal struck with Brighton
Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea’s manager on a five-year contract, taking over from Thomas Tuchel, in time for Saturday’s game at Fulham
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
