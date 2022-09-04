ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

theScore

Why Chelsea's problems might not be solved by sacking Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was supported in his role as Chelsea head coach. New co-owner Todd Boehly was considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo until Tuchel reportedly vetoed the deal over concerns about the veteran's fit into his fluid attack. And then there was the deadline-day arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a 33-year-old striker past his best but with whom Tuchel shares a "close bond."
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
FOX Sports

Relief for Real Madrid as Benzema has minor tendon injury

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema is not expected to be sidelined for too long as Real Madrid said Wednesday the France striker has a tendon injury and a strained muscle in his right thigh. Benzema had to be substituted in the 30th minute of Madrid's 3-0 win at Celtic...
SB Nation

The Return of Marcus Rashford

At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
BBC

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel turned out to not be Todd Boehly’s guy at Chelsea — reports

Chelsea’s new owners stated quite clearly at the start that we’re looking to build something long-term with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. He’s our guy, said Mr Todd, and you gotta have your guy. And Tuchel was backed accordingly, and given more responsibility and more power than any other Chelsea head coach in the last many decades.
Sports

