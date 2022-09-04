ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer New 2023 Wide Receiver Target

ATHENS - It’s week two coming up for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, but of course, recruiting never stops. The Bulldogs extended some offers this week, and one of them went out to three-star receiver, Demitrius Bell. A dynamic receiver with explosiveness and impressive ball skills, the 6-foot-1...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Final Feelings: Georgia Bulldogs Ready for Rain, 2022 Home Opener

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for the 2022 home opener. We’ve got you covered with this week’s final feelings. Matt’s Final Feelings: We’re back at it again. Week Two of Final Feelings. Let’s jump right into it. I had...
ATHENS, GA
TMZ.com

Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game

The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog WR Ladd McConkey Playing Like A Superstar

ATHENS - With no George Pickens or Jermaine Burton on the roster this year, there were “experts” across the country who had question marks about Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldog’s receiving core heading into this season. If anyone doubted Bryan McClendon’s group heading into the season-opener...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
HARTWELL, GA
CBS 46

12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur. Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WGAU

Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen

A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
HART COUNTY, GA

