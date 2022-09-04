Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer New 2023 Wide Receiver Target
ATHENS - It’s week two coming up for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, but of course, recruiting never stops. The Bulldogs extended some offers this week, and one of them went out to three-star receiver, Demitrius Bell. A dynamic receiver with explosiveness and impressive ball skills, the 6-foot-1...
dawgpost.com
Final Feelings: Georgia Bulldogs Ready for Rain, 2022 Home Opener
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for the 2022 home opener. We’ve got you covered with this week’s final feelings. Matt’s Final Feelings: We’re back at it again. Week Two of Final Feelings. Let’s jump right into it. I had...
dawgpost.com
Former Gator Coach Dan Mullen Predicts Georgia Bulldogs Will Win National Championship
ATHENS - It looks like Dan Mullen clearly knows who his daddy is. It’s Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. After getting thrown out of Gainesville last year, the former Florida Gators head coach is now a college football analyst at ESPN, and he obviously knows how good the Georgia Bulldogs are.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog WR Ladd McConkey Playing Like A Superstar
ATHENS - With no George Pickens or Jermaine Burton on the roster this year, there were “experts” across the country who had question marks about Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldog’s receiving core heading into this season. If anyone doubted Bryan McClendon’s group heading into the season-opener...
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
fox5atlanta.com
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
Crashes on Georgia roads killed 14 people and another person drowned after falling out of a boat during the Labor Day we...
WYFF4.com
At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says
HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
Constantine Harris, 99, expected to spend the rest of his life as a resident at the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Cen...
CBS 46
12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur. Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
Veteran says he had a stroke inside DeKalb jail because deputies wouldn’t give him cancer drugs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A veteran is claiming that he had a major stroke while being held in the DeKalb County jail after he was refused his cancer medication. He told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that he is innocent and will likely die in jail while he waits for his day in court.
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges
The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen
A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian...
Man found stabbed to death in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Suwanee Monday afternoon. Investigators say a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Ridge Oak Drive home off of Old Peachtree Road. Family identified him as 44-year-old Matthew Jones. “He was the kindest...
Comments / 0