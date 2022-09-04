ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Hilltop

Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
UTAH STATE
KCEN

Baylor University mourns Memphis jogger's death

WACO, Texas — Baylor University confirmed via Twitter Tuesday, Eliza Fletcher went to Baylor University in Waco, TX. Fletcher was kidnapped and found in a vacant home in South Memphis. She was abducted while jogging Sept. 2, according to the Memphis Police Department. Fletcher, according to Baylor, earned her...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
everythinglubbock.com

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
BELTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors

A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
PROVO, UT
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

In return to Utah, ‘Waltons’ star shares his favorite part of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert

Richard Thomas portrays Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” visits the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City from Sept. 6-11. Richard Thomas was the narrator for the Tabernacle Choir 2019 Christmas concert. Is there a Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert this year?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

