Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
What Baylor Bears coach Dave Aranda had to say about BYU, visiting Provo this Saturday
BYU football: How the No. 10-ranked Baylor Bears are approaching Saturday’s showdown with No. 25 Cougars at ‘friendly, loud’ LaVell Edwards Stadium
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Dawn Staley Details Decision To Cancel BYU Basketball Series Following Racial Slurs
Dawn Staley, South Carolina women’s basketball coach is explaining her decision to cancel a series of games with BYU. Staley spoke for the first time on Sunday about the decision that was announced by the university on Friday. “As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Hilltop
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baylor University mourns Memphis jogger's death
WACO, Texas — Baylor University confirmed via Twitter Tuesday, Eliza Fletcher went to Baylor University in Waco, TX. Fletcher was kidnapped and found in a vacant home in South Memphis. She was abducted while jogging Sept. 2, according to the Memphis Police Department. Fletcher, according to Baylor, earned her...
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
Plane crashes into West Jordan soccer fields
No one was injured after a small plane crashed into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday afternoon.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
World War II era service shop still thriving under the same Waco family eight decades later
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business from the World War II era survived eight decades of ups and downs, including the 1953 Waco tornado, and is now celebrating 80 years of, not only operating and thriving, but remaining in the same family since day one. City Tire and...
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday
BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors
A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
fox44news.com
Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
Brigham Young students dressed in angelic costumes and formed a barrier between LGBTQ students enjoying a pride night and anti-LGBTQ protesters yelling slurs
The garb consists of white sheets fitted over PVC pipes, designed to resemble angel wings that can block out posters imprinted with anti-LGBTQ slurs.
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
In return to Utah, ‘Waltons’ star shares his favorite part of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert
Richard Thomas portrays Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” visits the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City from Sept. 6-11. Richard Thomas was the narrator for the Tabernacle Choir 2019 Christmas concert. Is there a Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert this year?
Comments / 2