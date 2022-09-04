ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Parents With Children in Foster Care Will No Longer Have to Pay Child Support, State Officials Say

Parents will no longer have to pay child support if their child is put into foster care, the Washington state Department of Children, Youth & Families announced Thursday. The change to the “outdated and harmful practice” went into effect Sept. 1, according to a press release sent out by the agency. DCYF noted that Washington is one of the first states in the country to end the practice.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington healthcare providers will begin offering COVID vaccine boosters

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to recommendations...
WASHINGTON STATE
'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
WENATCHEE, WA
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?

Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles

Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union has partnered with Second Harvest to hold Great Grocery Gifting pop-up events on September 8, where donations are rewarded with gift cards. Anyone who donates $50 to Second Harvest during the event will get a $50 gift card from the credit union to Yoke's Fresh Market, or Grocery Outlet for donations in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
SPOKANE, WA

