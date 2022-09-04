Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Parents With Children in Foster Care Will No Longer Have to Pay Child Support, State Officials Say
Parents will no longer have to pay child support if their child is put into foster care, the Washington state Department of Children, Youth & Families announced Thursday. The change to the “outdated and harmful practice” went into effect Sept. 1, according to a press release sent out by the agency. DCYF noted that Washington is one of the first states in the country to end the practice.
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
rentonreporter.com
Washington healthcare providers will begin offering COVID vaccine boosters
The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to recommendations...
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
East Wenatchee City Council Approves 2nd Resource Officer For Eastmont Schools
The Eastmont School District is a step closer to hiring a second school resource officer after the position received unanimous approval by the East Wenatchee City Council on Tuesday. Council member Sasha Sleiman was the only vote against hiring the first resource officer last fall. And she says her perspective...
KOMO News
No classes again Thursday as Seattle Public Schools strike drags into second day
SEATTLE — The first two days of school for Washington state’s largest school district have been cancelled. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the district will not start school as planned as teachers are going on strike for what they say is a stand to give students the support and resources they need.
KING-5
'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Disability Rights Washington challenges people to go for a week without driving
Could you get around for a week without driving a car? From Sept. 19-25, Disability Rights Washington is sponsoring a Week Without Driving, where people voluntary agree to get around without driving themselves in a vehicle. Disability Rights Washington is a private nonprofit organization that protects the rights of people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Marla Polin to the Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday. Polin will replace Judge Harold Clarke, who is retiring on September 30. Since 2008, Polin has operated the Polin Law Office, where she served as a public defender and...
KUOW
What WA families need to know now that federal universal free lunch is gone
Congress has opted not to continue a pandemic-era program to provide free school lunches to all students, regardless of their families' economic status. The program ensured children were fed during the last two school years, whether kids showed up in person to eat or had parents pick up meals while classes were remote.
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
columbiagorgenews.com
Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles
Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
nbcrightnow.com
Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union has partnered with Second Harvest to hold Great Grocery Gifting pop-up events on September 8, where donations are rewarded with gift cards. Anyone who donates $50 to Second Harvest during the event will get a $50 gift card from the credit union to Yoke's Fresh Market, or Grocery Outlet for donations in Wenatchee.
Steady red arrow? Here’s what Washington state law says on waiting to turn right
Intersections pose an outsize hazard for drivers and other road users, so always proceed with care.
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
KUOW
Should Sec. of State, the 'junk drawer' of state government, be nonpartisan?
Washington's secretary of state is an interesting job. In a lot of ways, it’s pretty administrative. They supervise the state archives. They coordinate implementation of the state's records management laws. But what they've become most well known for is supervising and certifying state and local elections. Some say, to...
Comments / 1