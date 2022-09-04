ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Nashville, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
State
Hawaii State
Nashville, TN
Sports
FOX8 News

Greensboro police assess safety measures after fight at Dudley High School during football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have given the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game Friday night. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
spectrumlocalnews.com

Elementary school principal returns to lead alma mater

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Bessemer Elementary School has a new principal. He's a few weeks into his new job, but the first time he walked those halls he was on his way to class as a student. What You Need To Know. Dr. Jonathan Brooks became principal of...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

837 W Sprague St

Amazing 2-bedroom 1 bathroom for rent!!! - For rent! Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom located south of Winston Salem State College. This home feature hardwood floors, spacious living space, laundry room, private driveway, lots of natural sunlight and a massive shed for storage. This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, and a very short drive from Salem Lake Park, and The Marketplace Mall. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underdogs#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec#Circa Sportsbook#Fcs#Vmi
WFMY NEWS2

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
WBTV

Catawba College grad named a finalist for Student Teacher of the Year

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kylie Morgan, Catawba College class of 2022 and Middle Grades ELA Education major, was named a top ten finalist for the North Carolina Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (NCACTE) Student Teacher of the Year earlier this month. Upon notification she was a finalist, Morgan said...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro city officials demolishing vacant homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes. The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders. A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
soultracks.com

"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79

(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy