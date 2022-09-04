Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
247Sports
Next play: 5 takeaways from the N.C. A&T Aggies' loss in the Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggie football team left Charlotte with their first loss of the season. The Aggies lost to the North Carolina Central University Eagles 28-13 last Saturday in the Duke's Mayo Classic held at the Carolina Panther's Bank of America Stadium. There were some positive and negatives, particularly...
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s medical issue revealed
Sam Hartman has been cleared to make his return to the field. Hartman missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI, which the Demon Deacons won 41-10 last Thursday. Mitch Griffis started at quarterback and went 21/29 for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Hartman missed the game as he was recovering...
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
"I always like buying the new tickets when they come out."
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After 3 weeks in hotels, more than 100 NC A&T State freshmen will finally move onto campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of first-year students at North Carolina A&T State University have been living in hotels since the start of the school year. Now, they’re finally getting a chance to move onto campus. The university says that about 130 students will be moving out of the nearby Drury and Marriott hotels and […]
Officers used pepper spray as fights erupted at NC high school football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
Greensboro police assess safety measures after fight at Dudley High School during football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have given the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game Friday night. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon […]
One juvenile charged after multiple fights end Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime
Greensboro, N.C. — One juvenile faces criminal charges after multiple fights ended the Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Guilford County Schools said spectators were involved in a fight during the football. The fight involved multiple clusters of people, police said....
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Elementary school principal returns to lead alma mater
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Bessemer Elementary School has a new principal. He's a few weeks into his new job, but the first time he walked those halls he was on his way to class as a student. What You Need To Know. Dr. Jonathan Brooks became principal of...
NC A&T students say mold in dorm rooms is making them sick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T University started their fourth week of school this week and some are dealing with health issues they say are related to mold. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake visited NC A&T's campus to get some answers. When you are in college the...
News Argus
837 W Sprague St
Amazing 2-bedroom 1 bathroom for rent!!! - For rent! Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom located south of Winston Salem State College. This home feature hardwood floors, spacious living space, laundry room, private driveway, lots of natural sunlight and a massive shed for storage. This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, and a very short drive from Salem Lake Park, and The Marketplace Mall. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
Mary J. Blige Bringing Tour to Charlotte This Month
Mary J. Blige is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to Charlotte this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
WBTV
Catawba College grad named a finalist for Student Teacher of the Year
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kylie Morgan, Catawba College class of 2022 and Middle Grades ELA Education major, was named a top ten finalist for the North Carolina Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (NCACTE) Student Teacher of the Year earlier this month. Upon notification she was a finalist, Morgan said...
Greensboro’s cheapest gas falls to $3 per gallon, among best prices in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gas in Greensboro has hit a magic number — $3 a gallon — and the better news is that prices continue to fall. That’s what we learned this week from GasBuddy, the fuel price monitoring service that examines hundreds of fuel outlets in the area and millions nationwide. GasBuddy […]
Greensboro city officials demolishing vacant homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes. The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders. A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmynews2.com
Suicide attempt forces Greensboro road to close
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound onto US 220 South is closed due to a suicide attempt. Drivers are to avoid this area until further notice.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
soultracks.com
"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79
(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
Memorial honors High Point woman Heddie Dawkins after 1-week search ends in tragedy
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flowers and a cross with the word “Love” mark the area where a search team found the body of Heddie Dawkins in High Point. Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, disappeared in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. On Aug. 30, […]
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0